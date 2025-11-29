Saturday Feeling: The words we’re losing to GIFs and memes

Listen. That’s all I did one afternoon at the Museum of Art and Photography in Bengaluru last week. Writer after writer mounted the stage, read in a language, then in translation to English, and returned to their seat. There was no extensive context-setting, no audience questions, just a cascade of words all afternoon, as planned by Jacaranda Literary Agency. For the audience, it was a gift of a mixtape with different genres—one track in Kannada by Vivek Shanbhag, the musicality of Nepali by Anurag Basnet, then Pasha Bhai in perfectly metered Dakhni, the surprise of Mehdi Khawaja’s Kashmiri, K.R. Meera’s rolling, flowing Malayalam, and so on for three hours. The hours flew, quite unexpectedly, as the act of deep listening seemed to fire multiple neural paths that are probably overwhelmed by a barrage of noise and visuals.

It was a reminder of the senses we take for granted in a world that prizes visuals. Shorthand—GIFs, emojis, memes, photos, AI generated replies—has taken over our communication. We react rather than reply and consider that conversation, as we report this week. As people who deal with words every day, we know that language thrives only when it reshapes itself, absorbs, and takes on new meanings, but is there anything we lose when we use it in a more limited way? Does using fewer words, mean we listen less and understand less? As Vivek Shanbhag said last week, previous generations grew up effortlessly multilingual—he speaks five languages—but most young people today probably speak just one, at best two. There’s a richness of culture and ideas that comes from languages, and speaking, writing and understanding in tongues just makes for a more colourful experience of life. Language and how we communicate is endlessly fascinating because “it arcs toward the place where meaning may lie”, to continue to quote Morrison. It’s something to think about as you read all the stories that we’ve written this week.

View full Image The cover of the print issue of Mint Lounge dated 29 November 2025. ( Art by NIthya Subramanian for Mint Lounge )

Where to find the best tiramisu

Tiramisu, tiramisu latte, rasgulla tiramisu, masala chai tiramisu, tiramisu tres leches—it seems like almost every café or restaurant across the country has some version of the Italian dessert on its menu. There’s no doubt that the sweet treat made of mascarpone, eggs, sugar and balanced with espresso-dipped lady finger biscuits is a delight to devour, but why is everyone suddenly obsessed? Smitha Menon finds out—and tells you where to find the best tiramisu in the country.

Is Indian fashion tone-deaf?

Fashion brands use provocative campaigns to stand out, but they often fail and end up seeming deliberately obtuse or insensitive to the reality of life in India, writes Pooja Singh, referencing AMPM’s new campaign that features models covered with charcoal paint. Similar examples abound in the fashion world—unnamed artisans working by the side of the runway as models walk in a designer’s creations; lush photo campaigns that place fine fabrics and couture beside images of the “inspiration", poor people whose traditional clothing and jewellery are used. A few weeks ago, a brand, known for its Banarasi saris, released a campaign shot in Thailand for a collection inspired by “Oriental design", a term politically incorrect for its associations with colonialism and the stereotypes it invokes. When will fashion wake up? Read more.

The many Dharmendras we love

Dharmendra was a man of many contradiction—he played a range of roles, entertained us, gave us someone to stare at, made the movies seem larger than they were. Raja Sen pays tribute to the actor. Read more.

The miseries of convention

Parades, rainbow-coloured flags and conferences, while critical to claiming space and reinforcing the importance of inclusion and equality, often camouflage the fact that for many in the LGBTQ+ community, there is no option of stepping into the light, even in cities, even with financial independence. Mahesh Rao’s third novel, Half Light, is an intimate portrait of two young men who cannot show the world who they are—in part because Indian law, until 2018, criminalised homosexuality, and because of the hostility from a society that prizes convention. This isn’t just a story about the criminalisation of homosexuality but also about the impact of class, caste and entitlement on relationships. Read an excerpt.

The wedding season survival guide

The world may love Indian weddings but what’s not discussed is the marathon that it is—of endless functions, multiple outfit changes, heavy food, and late nights. The schedule can leave even the hardiest social animals exhausted. But avoiding weddings completely is not the solution, and so Anushka Patodia spoke to experts to decode simple strategies that will ensure you can dance, eat, and feel fully functional the next day. Read more.

How to gain control over your inbox

Most people treat email like a fire alarm—every ping follows an immediate sprint. The solution to this isn’t discipline but a system of rules and automation that can do the boring, repetitive work for you, writes Abhishek Baxi. We all suffer from email overload and tend to think of it as a discipline problem, whereas it is a workflow problem. In this handy guide, we tell you how, with the right rules, filters and automation, your inbox can be tamed. We also bust the myth of Inbox Zero, because not all emails are equal—some arrive with a gravity of implied urgency, some with social obligation. The goal is Inbox Processed, which means every message has been given a definitive next step. Read more.

The Philly tavern with a legacy of romance