Saturday Feeling: Bar hopping with Mint Lounge

“The things that make a cocktail really great are often very simple details—the frozen glass, the lemon twist—that transform two fingers of alcohol into an ice-glazed elixir,” writes Alice Lascelles in her excellent guide to making cocktails at home, The Cocktail Edit. While that is true and one could make cocktails at home, it is far more fun to head out with a group of friends and have a friendly bartender pour you one than it is to struggle with jiggers and shakers at home (and then worry about all the washing up). But where do you go? A new bar—and brave the uncertainty of a middling drink? An old favourite—and risk boredom? And so, we’ve tried to simplify the decision-making for you. We’ve put together a list of our favourite pubs, bars and speakeasies from across the country, the places that we spend time at with our friends and family. It’s a handy guide to your own city or one that you could be travelling to. This is a list that’s entirely our own, based on our likes, dislikes and multiple visits, and where you’re likely to find us hanging out—because of the service, the vibe, the food and the excellent drinks.

That said, the warnings about the downsides of drinking are many and real. And yes, tipping over from enjoying a drink or two to waking up with nightmarish, or no, memories and a heavy head the next morning isn’t ever worth it. But India in general seems to be making a shift towards drinking less but better and more responsibly, a trend we can get behind.

View full Image The print issue of Mint Lounge dated 13 December 2025 has a variety of stories.

‘Jay Kelly’ review: George Clooney shakes off the dust

In Jay Kelly, director Noah Baumbach joins forces with George Clooney to deliver a sharply observed, melancholic study of celebrity, memory and regret. Clooney plays Kelly, a Hollywood icon forced to shake off the stardust and confront the impact of his choices. As he drifts between denial and self-awareness, he confronts the fallout of decades lived at the centre of his own universe, writes Udita Jhunjhunwala. Jay Kelly is occasionally uneven and overlong, yet it’s an intelligent, humorous and often emotional exploration of fame’s collateral damage.

Lamborghini Temerario: Built for speed and drama

Lamborghinis have been known for their roar—the distinctive sound of the powerful V10 engines. But with the luxury automobile maker switching to high performance electrified engines, this has been replaced by a high-revving, twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain. It’s engineering ambition wrapped in Italian audacity, writes Rishad Saam Mehta after taking the Lamborghini Temerario for a spin.

There’s a baithak at the sneaker store

Young homegrown retail labels, such as sneaker and clothing brands, are tapping into the soft power of culture to build deeper connections with customers. Stores are no longer just a place to sell merchandise but have become hubs where people get together, spend time and build community around the brand. From workshops and talks to music gigs and ‘baithaks’, fashion brands are taking a culture-first approach to build customer loyalty, writes Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran.

A show that brings indigo to life

A large vat of indigo forms the heart of Blue Futures: Reimagining Indigo, an exhibition currently underway at Hampi Art Labs in Karnataka. The vat, set up last October, is alive with healthy microbes, indigo powder, henna leaves, jaggery, limestone and water to show visitors the dyeing process of natural indigo, which has been in use for 6,000 years. Despite synthetic indigo’s dominance in fast fashion, a small, passionate community of dyers, designers and artists around the world continues to keep indigo alive. The exhibition is on till end January in Hampi.

Your smart guide to exercising after a long break