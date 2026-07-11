Saturday Feeling: The town that sends its GI-tagged jackfruit to gourmet restaurants

Since I first encountered the jackfruit at age 3 in my grandmother’s garden in Chennai, I’ve been intrigued by the ungainly monsters. Until then, in the UK, trees I’d come across tended to be well-behaved and strait-laced with a predictable canopy on top, but here were trees with massive fruit sprouting untidily from everywhere, all the way to the base of the trunk, spiky fruit that seemed to poke me back when I curiously jabbed them. My mother would tell a story (in hindsight, much embellished) about the time she and her grandparents were stranded—and overcome by the fruit’s creeping, overpowering smell—in Panruti in Tamil Nadu when their car hit a stray jackfruit on the road and got a flat. This fruit, delicious to boot, just seemed like a superstar, even though no one at home shared my excitement because cutting it open and prepping it was a trial.

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Over time, the trees in that garden were cut down and I forgot about it all—until I began reading news reports of deaths caused by ripe jackfruit falling on people’s heads. Tragic as this was for the victims, it seemed like more superhero behaviour. Then a few years ago, versions of jackfruit began appearing on menus as chefs sought local, seasonal, unusual ingredients to stand out from the rest. Here it was, a superstar again, worthy of a story.

So, for Lounge, Sowmiya Ashok patiently drew together the threads of the jackfruit’s journey from orchards in Panruti—one of the few towns where it is grown all year and which has GI tagged its jackfruit—to the plates of fine-dining restaurants. The jackfruit is extremely versatile, its taste and texture changing throughout its life, making it the kind of ingredient chefs love to experiment with. I’ve been waiting to publish this story and I’m hoping you’ll enjoy it as much, and maybe order jackfruit tacos or stop by a street vendor for a few slices of sweetness.

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Wimbledon’s language of flowers

A member of the gardening team hangs flower baskets outside No.3 Court at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon. The team of gardeners comes in at 6am to water and prune the plants every day before the gates open at 10am (Photo ©AELTC/Felix Diemer).

Rahul Jacob’s dispatches from Wimbledon for Lounge have been giving me FOMO. Apart from the superb tennis—the brilliant Djokovic in the men’s quarterfinals and Muchová’s march to the finals—the grounds of the All-England Tennis Club itself are the perfect setting. They’re green and calm with pops of purple, white and pink, flowers cared for by a team of 28 gardeners. I think I took more photos of the grounds and gardens than the tennis last year. Since most people watching on TV rarely see the beauty of this garden, Rahul wrote a piece for us about the other stars of Wimbledon—the flowers. Read more.

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The World Cup’s penalty problems For all the breathtaking goals being scripted at the World Cup, how is it that players are fluffing their lines when they have to take penalties? Is it nerves, or are they overthinking and complicating a simple thing? Earlier this week Messi became the only player to have missed two penalties in one World Cup. Germany, who have not lost on penalties before, missed three out of five to be dumped out by Paraguay in the round of 32. Being able to score when a match goes to a shootout is an essential skill. With reams of data available now on the historical penalties taken by a player, goalkeepers don’t rely only on instinct and visual clues but instead on patterns, writes Rudraneil Sengupta. Read more.

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Why you should do goblet squats If you hate the leg press, you might want to consider the goblet squat. It has a host of advantages over the leg press, and doesn’t require you to wait until someone frees up the machine. The goblet squat is a single equipment exercise that can be done using a plate, a kettlebell or a dumbbell and corrects your form, while giving your abs a solid workout. Despite its reliance on the lower body, the constant bracing of the core due to the weight being held in front of the body torches the core muscles over 10-15 quality reps. It is a great way to break the monotony of doing crunches and knee-raises in an abs routine, writes Pulasta Dhar. Read more.

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Meet Elle Woods’ costume designer

Lexi Minetree in 'Elle'.

Legally Blonde (2001) wasn't just a film about a fashion-forward sorority girl who defied stereotypes while acing law school. Reese Witherspoon's pink-loving Elle Woods grew into one of pop culture's feminist icons, making a powerful case that authenticity is the real marker of success. Twenty-five years on, Amazon Prime Video has released a prequel, Elle, in which Lexi Minetree plays the teenaged future Harvard lawyer. Set in 1995 grunge-era Seattle, Elle is still wearing pink—but in a range of shades that takes forward the story of an emotional teen trying to her feet. Pooja Singh speaks to costume designer Sara Byblow about using fashion to mirror Elle's emotional arc, while drawing on archival 90s looks, custom pieces and contemporary silhouettes. Read more.

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An assassin film in a textured Mumbai In his new film, Baby Do Die Do, director Nachiket Samant (who has co-written the film with Jasmeet K Reen and Parveez Shaikh), throws together noir, graphic novel aesthetics, Mumbai life, romance, real-estate politics, action and revenge drama in a potent mix. Yet the film, starring Huma Qureshi as a poker-faced, deaf and mute assassin, doesn’t explore any one idea fully enough to resonate with the viewer. Baby Do Die Do has atmosphere and a wonderfully textured Mumbai, but its most intriguing ideas and killer premise never quite land, writes Udita Jhunjhunwala in her review. Read more.

About the Author Shalini Umachandran Shalini Umachandran is Editor of Mint Lounge, Mint’s award-winning magazine for long-form, narrative news features, opinion, and culture and lifestyle...Read More ✕ Shalini Umachandran Shalini Umachandran is Editor of Mint Lounge, Mint’s award-winning magazine for long-form, narrative news features, opinion, and culture and lifestyle journalism. She’s been part of the Mint newsroom for more than seven years, reporting as well as commissioning stories on a range of subjects from culture, history, migration and gender to politics, environment and business. She splits her time between New Delhi and Bengaluru.



Shalini has been a journalist for 25 years. Prior to joining Mint, she spent a little over 10 years at The Times of India as a reporter and editor, covering urban infrastructure, environment, gender, migration, culture and politics. She reported for and edited the weekly magazine TOI-Crest. She has also worked at The Hindu and The Economic Times, and has contributed to The Rockefeller Foundation’s Informal Cities Dialogues project.



Shalini is also the author of ‘You Can Make Your Dreams Work’, a book of 15 stories of people who switched careers to do what they love. She is an International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) reporting fellow for Honduras, and has completed a fellowship at the Institute of Palliative Care India and St Christopher’s Hospice London.