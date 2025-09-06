Saturday Feeling: Apps that have us trapped, what to watch this weekend and more

More than a decade ago, Eli Pariser wrote The Filter Bubble about the dangers of a hyper-personalized internet. His research was based largely on companies like Google and (then) Facebook using masses of our data to show us what we like, which is not necessarily what we need to know, and filtering us into little bubbles. A few years later came Nir Eyal’s Hooked, which laid out the principles to build tech products that keep bringing users back. Taken together, they showed what would come to pass—apps built to ‘know’ us and our wants, and smoothen everything from communicating and banking to dating. To a large extent, most of us still think of app usage as time spent on social media, and therefore, believe that limiting time on Reels means we’re not dependent on or addicted.

Also Read | When quick commerce apps become your address book

It’s what I thought too until one morning a few weeks ago when my phone fell to its death. In the two hours that followed, I realized that I need an app for almost everything—a ride to the phone store, paying for the auto and then the phone, remembering passwords and bank account numbers, even telling the time. In urban India, at least, a lot of us lean on apps (I have since bought a clock), and while most of us are fully aware that our user experience is customized by, among other things, our past usage and our social graph we aren’t as aware of how much we’ve disempowered ourselves by empowering the companies that own these apps. As we report this week, it’s not just the information-tailoring that should worry us; app design has become so sophisticated that it draws us in and keeps us enthralled even as the retail experience has become so much richer. We write about what it feels like to be trapped by an app and how to break free. We also meet the people who don’t use apps—not even for communication or payments—and resist the idea that immediacy equals engagement. Their reasons for saying no range from the ethical to the personal, but they could represent the next stage of digital life in India—drawing boundaries.

Print issue of Mint Lounge dated 6 September 2025

‘Lokah’, ‘Baaghi 4’, ‘Inspector Zende’ and what to watch—or avoid

Dominic Arun's Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, is a genre-blending crowd-pleaser and a nimble superhero film. It’s a sturdy, vivid world, full of personality and charm that fuses Indian folklore with breezy Hollywood heroics, writes Uday Bhatia. On the other hand, Baaghi 4 is a dull and drawn-out affair, unable to either offer fans anything new or properly showcase Tiger Shroff’s skills. And if you want more suggestions for your watchlist, we have some good ones.

A new Delhi mall is selling “luxury handloom”

Set on Delhi’s mall mile on Nelson Mandela Marg is Kunj, conceived by the Union ministry of textiles. Unlike the other malls there, it houses only small, homegrown designer brands that sell design-led traditional handicrafts and handlooms. Think Kotpad saris stitched into trenchcoats; kala cotton shirts that are a cross between a kimono and an Oxford shirt; a chess set with meenakari. It’s far removed from the open, dusty haats and stuck-in-time state emporia that usually retail such objects. Will the experiment to make shoppers see handmade craft as high-end luxury work, asks Pooja Singh. Read more.

Sattvik food on fine-dining menus

As interest grows in vegetarianism and plant-forward food, there has been an uptick in vegetarian fine dining. Within this space, sattvik cuisine is being reinterpreted in gourmet formats, a departure from its associations with temple fare, basic eateries, or fasting. In Ayurveda, foods are classified by their effect on mental, physical and spiritual health, and sattvic food is meant to foster balance and harmony. It’s not austere, nor is it just Indian food, but the principles of sattvic food preparation are being applied to everything from pasta and galettes to stir-fries and sweets, writes Reem Khokhar.

A fresh take on a familiar device

Buying a Pixel has for long been about the subtle touches Google gets so right—clean software, an almost-magical camera experience and of late, a healthy dose of the latest AI features. Ten generations down, does the best of what Google has to offer—the Pixel 10 Pro XL ( ₹1,24,999)—flip well-worn expectations, asks Tushar Kanwar. Read more.

Get the most out of the step-up

The step-up is a leg exercise that is generally recommended to beginners at the gym because it’s easy to do, and this makes it an underrated exercise, writes Pulasta Dhar. When done correctly, the step-up gets the hamstrings and glutes working. It also teaches you unilateral balance and has incredible functional advantages given how often we have to go up a staircase and walk. Here's how to do the step-up right.

Keep it stylish even in the rain