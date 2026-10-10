Saturday Feeling: Petanque, mallakambh and other games of skill and strength

Just as we did in July, last weekend we saw crowds turning out on the streets—some to protest against alleged irregularities in Election Commission practices, others to demand safety for women in public spaces following complaints of sexual harassment of women journalists and the rape of a student in a Delhi park. While my phone showed images of bodies being used as instruments of resistance, at the Ekalavya Kalari in Palakkad, I watched as young women and men used the body’s speed and agility to defend and attack. In one case, leaping and spinning through the air was power; in the other, holding still or lying prone showed strength.
Just as we did in July, last weekend we saw crowds turning out on the streets—some to protest against alleged irregularities in Election Commission practices, others to demand safety for women in public spaces following complaints of sexual harassment of women journalists and the rape of a student in a Delhi park. While my phone showed images of bodies being used as instruments of resistance, at the Ekalavya Kalari in Palakkad, I watched as young women and men used the body’s speed and agility to defend and attack. In one case, leaping and spinning through the air was power; in the other, holding still or lying prone showed strength.
Without any design, this idea of the body being at once vulnerable and powerful has woven itself into the week’s work at Lounge. We have stories on two little-known sports—a world where the body and its discontents are central to performance—that have a small but devoted following in India. In Puducherry, teams of players line up near the beach every evening to play petanque, a gentle game brough back by French Army pensioners. it’s popular among transplant recipients, too, with teams from India placing at international contests even though the Indian government doesn’t yet recognize petanque as a sport, Aravinda Anantharaman reports. We also have a story on the it, which combines the stillness of yoga and the dynamism of gymnastics. The sport that relies entirely on body weight, agility and flexibility is slowly gaining recognition, writes Deepti Patwardhan, and has found mention in the Guinness World Records, but still has a long way to go before it becomes part of the mainstream.
Without any design, this idea of the body being at once vulnerable and powerful has woven itself into the week’s work at Lounge. We have stories on two little-known sports—a world where the body and its discontents are central to performance—that have a small but devoted following in India. In Puducherry, teams of players line up near the beach every evening to play petanque, a gentle game brough back by French Army pensioners. it’s popular among transplant recipients, too, with teams from India placing at international contests even though the Indian government doesn’t yet recognize petanque as a sport, Aravinda Anantharaman reports. We also have a story on the it, which combines the stillness of yoga and the dynamism of gymnastics. The sport that relies entirely on body weight, agility and flexibility is slowly gaining recognition, writes Deepti Patwardhan, and has found mention in the Guinness World Records, but still has a long way to go before it becomes part of the mainstream.
The wonder that is the human body is inspiration for Sudhir Patwardhan, whose ongoing solo show in Delhi showcases many works that haven’t been seen before. For the doctor-turned-artist who has clung to figurative work even when abstract was more fashionable, drawing the body right is an exercise in imagination and empathy, as Somak Ghoshal writes.
‘Digger’: A climate crisis film that’s trial by satire
Alejandro G. Iñárritu's climate crisis film Digger, starring Tom Cruise as an oil tycoon, is a wild punt that never comes close to delivering on its political and cultural criticisms. It’s all stops and starts, lurches and stumbles, Dutch angles and extreme closeups. Iñárritu and his longtime cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki give everything a ghostly white pallor, and with a decrepit, balding Tom Cruise in almost every scene, it feels like the ghost of capitalisms past, writes Uday Bhatia. To summarise the plot: An explosion on an oil rig in Greenland results in a large ice shelf breaking off and heading for a collision course with Europe while the powers-that-be decide to do nothing. Read more.
7 exercises to make the most of the box
Most gyms have a couple of boxes, which are lightweight, movable, made of wood or foam, and measuring 16-24 inches in height. Each is designed to be flipped over to make it taller, giving gym goers two height options depending on their fitness levels. While most people believe the box is good for just a couple of exercises like box jumps and elevated crunches, Pulasta Dhar writes that a workout box can be used to design a complete exercise routine with isometrics, plyometrics, cardio and muscle building moves. Leaning on the box can make pushups, reverse hyperextensions, tricep dips, hamstring glute bridges, and Bulgarian split squats and step-ups. Add a couple of dumbbells for a full range of exercises. Read more.
Building hardware to run AI without apps
Better models, cheaper processing and improved sensors are allowing Indian builders to experiment with devices that listen, notice and assist without an app interface, reports Shalaka Kulkarni. They are creating useful hardware and devices that can interface with AI without the need for an app, or sometimes even without an internet connection, which is immensely useful in a country like India where infrastructure sometimes slows or blows out. Others are designing hardware that helps users interact with AI. Capital is following that possibility. Read more.
5 books to remember Jeffrey Archer by
India was one of British writer Jeffrey Archer’s biggest markets, and he had said that about 50 million Indians had read his 1979 novel Kane and Abel, about a long-running rivalry between a wealthy banker and an immigrant. Archer died on 5 October, aged 86, a day before his final novel, Adam & Eve, was published. In 50 years of writing, he produced 30 novels along with short stories, plays, children’s books, and three volumes of prison diaries. He sold more than 300 million copies, even though he rarely finds space on younger readers’ shelves now. If you’ve never read an Archer, or last did years ago, Teja Lele creates a list of five books to rediscover the edge-of-the-seat intrigue and thrills he crafted. Read more.
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