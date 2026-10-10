Saturday Feeling: Petanque, mallakambh and other games of skill and strength

Without any design, this idea of the body being at once vulnerable and powerful has woven itself into the week’s work at Lounge. We have stories on two little-known sports—a world where the body and its discontents are central to performance—that have a small but devoted following in India. In Puducherry, teams of players line up near the beach every evening to play petanque, a gentle game brough back by French Army pensioners. it’s popular among transplant recipients, too, with teams from India placing at international contests even though the Indian government doesn’t yet recognize petanque as a sport, Aravinda Anantharaman reports. We also have a story on the it, which combines the stillness of yoga and the dynamism of gymnastics. The sport that relies entirely on body weight, agility and flexibility is slowly gaining recognition, writes Deepti Patwardhan, and has found mention in the Guinness World Records, but still has a long way to go before it becomes part of the mainstream.