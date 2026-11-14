Saturday Feeling: Living, loving and belonging later in life

Shalini Umachandran

Shalini Umachandran is Editor of Mint Lounge, Mint’s award-winning magazine for long-form, narrative news features, opinion, and culture and lifestyle journalism. She’s been part of the Mint newsroom for more than seven years, reporting as well as commissioning stories on a range of subjects from culture, history, migration and gender to politics, environment and business. She splits her time between New Delhi and Bengaluru.<br><br>Shalini has been a journalist for 25 years. Prior to joining Mint, she spent a little over 10 years at The Times of India as a reporter and editor, covering urban infrastructure, environment, gender, migration, culture and politics. She reported for and edited the weekly magazine TOI-Crest. She has also worked at The Hindu and The Economic Times, and has contributed to The Rockefeller Foundation’s Informal Cities Dialogues project.<br><br>Shalini is also the author of ‘You Can Make Your Dreams Work’, a book of 15 stories of people who switched careers to do what they love. She is an International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) reporting fellow for Honduras, and has completed a fellowship at the Institute of Palliative Care India and St Christopher’s Hospice London.