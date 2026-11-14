Saturday Feeling: Living, loving and belonging later in life

A little over a year ago, when I interviewed DLF’s K.P. Singh for Business Lounge, he talked at length about his companion, a woman about 20 years younger whom he’d met a little before his 90th birthday. He’d had a bad few years after his wife of 65 years died in 2018, and had had to force himself to return to his usual activities—work, golf, travel and music. In time he met his companion—though, as he put it, “that is a very risky thing at my age”—and found a renewed interest in life. “This is all nonsense that we should live in a certain way at a certain age,” he said, referring to Indians’ general tendency to censure older people dating.
A little over a year ago, when I interviewed DLF’s K.P. Singh for Business Lounge, he talked at length about his companion, a woman about 20 years younger whom he’d met a little before his 90th birthday. He’d had a bad few years after his wife of 65 years died in 2018, and had had to force himself to return to his usual activities—work, golf, travel and music. In time he met his companion—though, as he put it, “that is a very risky thing at my age”—and found a renewed interest in life. “This is all nonsense that we should live in a certain way at a certain age,” he said, referring to Indians’ general tendency to censure older people dating.
Other Indians, fortunately, are beginning to think like him, and are actively seeking companionship and love at an age when they’re traditionally expected to stay home and watch blood-pressure-raising TV. People over 50 are testing the world of dating, something they may not have done in their younger days when marriages arranged by families were the norm, which is what our cover story is about. Age actually gives these new daters an advantage—they’re surer of what they don’t want, and aren’t in a hurry even if, as Singh mentions, there are some risks, ranging from being unfamiliar with emojis to phishing. There’s a certain equanimity that life experience brings, and they’re less disappointed when things don’t work out and are unbothered by others’ opinions.
Other Indians, fortunately, are beginning to think like him, and are actively seeking companionship and love at an age when they’re traditionally expected to stay home and watch blood-pressure-raising TV. People over 50 are testing the world of dating, something they may not have done in their younger days when marriages arranged by families were the norm, which is what our cover story is about. Age actually gives these new daters an advantage—they’re surer of what they don’t want, and aren’t in a hurry even if, as Singh mentions, there are some risks, ranging from being unfamiliar with emojis to phishing. There’s a certain equanimity that life experience brings, and they’re less disappointed when things don’t work out and are unbothered by others’ opinions.
Another person who’s decided to stop worrying about what people think and tell her own story is Sonia Gandhi, who will turn 80 later this year. We have a review of her memoir Belonging, which has set the news cycle on fire. It’s an absorbing read, and surprisingly candid because Sonia Gandhi has always guarded her privacy, and most Indian memoirists shy away from opening up their private life.
Though this issue skews a bit older, today is actually the day to celebrate children in India, the birthday of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. We take a close look at Nehru’s books, many of which were written in prison and drew on ideas from his compatriots and peers.
Arpita Singh, the painter of everyday lives
One of India's most significant contemporary artists,Arpita Singhdied earlier this week at the age of 89. Shewas a humanist and an astute observer of how the middle class lived and coped, and it was this understanding that enlivened her canvases.Though her canvases contained markers of her friends and memories, she went beyond direct allusions to establish connections with sociopolitical urgencies of the times. Read more.
Shake off the post-festive blues
After weeks of shopping, planning and family get-togethers, the Navaratri and Diwali season has come to an end. In the week following the festivities, many feel a sense of disappointment or emptiness. The return to “normal life” brings on the blues as they miss the plans made with friends and family, and the excitement of having something to look forward to. The blues could also be a result of over-stimulation and exhaustion, of having had too much to organize and do. Anushka Patodia speaks to psychologists and other experts to understand how to shake off the blues, deal with exhaustion, and return to a routine. But if that isn’t enough, there’s the Christmas and New Year season to look forward to. Read more.
The unforgettable light of Santa Fe
With its adobe architecture, galleries and fantastic music scene, Santa Fe inNew Mexico is an immersion in art and culture, but for Jyoti Pande Lavakare it’s the luminous intensity of the desert light that makes everything seem vividly hyper-real. This magnificent light that drew Georgia O’Keeffe, one of America’s most famous artists, to move from bustling New York at the peak of her fame in the 1930s to the quietly bewitching beauty here. Apart from the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, which shows her work as well as that of Native American artists, the city is full of galleries showing contemporary art. All this is housed in its trademark clay-and-blue Pueblo style architecture—mud-coloured buildings embedded with teal doors and window frames. Read more.
What makesJasprit Bumrahan all-format player
In The Boom Effect: Decoding the Magic of Jasprit Bumrah, authors Aayush Puthran and Nicholas Brookes dig deep into data and statistics to establish that the Indian fast bowler, the one with an unusual action, a scorching yorker and an admired cricketing intelligence, is all of the above—and more. Bumrah has become a star with a scorching cricketing intelligence, but despite years in the limelight, he remains an enigma. Not much has been written about him—relative to the time spent as an international cricketer—because he does not give interviews generously. Even Puthran and Brookes don’t get access to him, which robs the book of some depth, but does not dilute the authors’ enthusiasm, writes Arun Janardhan in his review. Read more.
How to use a standing multi-flight machine
The standing multi-flight machine is rarely seen in gyms because it is an expensive piece of equipment that few people know how to use. It is a multifunctional machine that lets you perform upper-body exercises in a standing position with multiple combinations. Depending on its settings, it can be used for front raises, lateral raises and rear-delt flyes along with a very important bicep-to-chest movement. It can be used to design a complete upper body routine, writes Pulasta Dhar, and explains how to use it to maximize its benefits. Read more.