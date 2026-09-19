Saturday Feeling: Why we choose to believe what’s obviously fake

For a few months earlier this year, I was entirely entranced by the viral “dogs choose their humans” videos, the ones where a group of people sit in a large room, waiting for shelter staff to bring a rescued dog in to wander among them. After a few circles and much tail-wagging and sniffing, the dog “hugs” and climbs onto its “forever person”, who promptly dissolves into tears. It’s obvious they’re all AI-made, I know they’re fake, I know dogs don’t pick owners like Retrievers snuffling out truffles yet they’re warm, comforting and fuzzy-feel inducing videos that I will always watch when Instagram feeds them to me. You could say there’s nothing dangerous about this because it isn’t insidious misinformation, but what does it mean, over a period of time, to willingly suspend disbelief? Why do we make the decision to relate to content that we know has been manufactured only to deceive us?

At the simplest level, these fake videos move us to feelings of love and fear, wonder and joy. And emotion is what drives engagement, which is fuel for platforms, but the volume of these videos is the real concern, as Viren Naidu reports. We still don’t know how this choice to watch a stream of fabricated video impacts our understanding of real videos. Pooja Singh examines whether too much exposure to AI content is making us stupider, and what we lose when we outsource remembering, planning and thinking to AI. Then there are the AI-generated maker videos, the ones promising home improvement, packing, upcycling, gardening and other “hacks”. Many of these are impossible to execute at home in real life, and the result is a loss of confidence, writes Shephali Bhatt.

It seemed entirely appropriate to consider these questions in a week when we’ve been simultaneously bombarded with AI generated 80s portraits and news of AI killing us in 6 months to a decade, depending on who you choose to believe. Rather than get bogged down by it, the Lounge team made its own ten-year plans—if the end of the world were nigh, what would we do to count down the days? It might make an interesting prompt for yourself, too; if not, enjoy all our writing this weekend.

View full Image View full Image This has been a week when we’ve been simultaneously bombarded with AI generated '80s portraits and news of AI killing us in a decade. The cover of Mint Lounge dated 19 September 2026.

Ahmedabad’s most design-forward cafes In Ahmedabad, design has long extended beyond landmark buildings. It’s been part of everyday life for decades. Institutions like the National Institute of Design and CEPT University have shaped generations of architects and designers, with the work of Balkrishna Doshi, Louis Kahn, and Le Corbusier giving the city a strong architectural identity. This design culture is now showing up in the neighbourhood café, writes Teja Lele, explaining that they’re now being designed as places that bring architecture, food, and conversation to the same table. Read more.

Asian Games 2026: India chases historic medal tally For India, badminton, shooting, wrestling and boxing have delivered wins consistently at the Asian Games. Badminton stars Satwik-Chirag captured India’s first gold in badminton at the continental event at the deferred 2022 Hangzhou Games. At the 2026 edition, which will take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from 19 September-4 October, they are looking for an encore. They’re not alone; every athlete in the 500-strong contingent at the 2026 Games will be looking to replicate their historic performance in Hangzhou when they brought back over 100 medals, writes Deepti Patwardhan. Read more.

Why do all laptops look the same? There’s a good reason why OG laptops from the 1990s and 2000s are still revered by tech fans and collectors. The IBM Thinkpad, the Dell XPS or the HP Pavilion were not only excellent, powerful computers, but also had distinct design languages. Shouvik Das looks at this generation of laptops—which was also the heyday of Windows—and tries to understand why modern Windows laptops look and feel like soulless carbon copies of one another. Read more.

Battling crises with resolve and empathy In his new book, Courage Under Fire, former Nestlé executive Suresh Narayanan reflects on how he saw the company through its fair share of crises, including the infamous 2015 ban on Maggi and tough layoffs. Narayanan writes that one of his guiding principles comes from his grandmother: “janangala pattuko (take care of people, and things will take care of themselves)”. He tells Soumya Gupta why he sticks to that principle, how the world is moving from an age of nurturing leadership to transactional leadership, and what it takes to navigate a crisis. Read more.