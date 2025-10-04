Saturday Feeling: Read about bread's new place on the plate, Zubeen Garg's legacy, Nagaland's best coffee and more

Taylor Swift apparently spends 60% of her time talking about bread (“it’s a loaf story,” to quote her)—as I learnt from a reel I came across while trying to avoid getting down to the real work of the day (or should I say loafing about the internet?). It made me wonder when we became so obsessed about what came out of a packet and was eaten when we were sick.

Bread is no longer just white and sliced—it’s crusty, fermented, proofed, pillow-soft, charred, dipped in oils, studded with seeds. And in India, it’s gone beyond naan, roti, parotta, khambir, poee, pav, or any of the zillions of regional variations we have as chefs are dusting off old recipes, creating new ones, and serving them in excitingly delicious ways, as Rituparna Roy reports this week. It’s led to a new wave of bakers and chefs opening up speciality bread and sando shops and turning bread into an art form for customers who want to feel virtuous about their health goals even while giving in to the pull of carbs. To me, though, there is nothing as soothing as taking ordinary bread out of a plastic packet, popping it in the toaster, slathering it with butter and crunching into it. But I’ll leave it to you pick your favourite snack—or beverage—while reading Lounge this weekend.

The print issue of Mint Lounge dated 4 October 2025 is packed with stories about food, art, films, books, music, fashion and more.

Zubeen Garg: Assam’s first true rock star

Singer-songwriter Zubeen Garg, who died about three weeks ago, has thousands of hits in different languages to his name but it was his irreverence that gave him god-like status in a community starved of icons, writes Tora Agarwala. His legacy extends far beyond his music. Assam’s first true rock star, he burst into the conservative Assamese music scene of the early 1990s, bringing hope and freshness to a community traumatized by violence.

When Indian cricket became a goldmine

Indian Test cricket has come a long way since the first match was played in 1932. Today, Test cricket has been overshadowed by the short-format, high-energy T20 but the 1980s and 1990s were the heyday of the traditional form and ushered in commercialization of the game. The advent of colour television in India with the Asian Games in 1982 and the cricket World Cup win of 1983 ushered in the era of cricket sponsorship, a new book Running Between The Wickets observes. A few years later, the MRF Pace Foundation was conceived, followed by the setting up of India’s first sports event management and sponsorship company, Professional Management Group (PMG). This excerpt from Devendra Prabhudesai’s book details the rapid commercialization of the game.

Gymming for emotional wellness, not six-packs

As more people work out to beat stress, the emotional aspect of workouts is reshaping the fitness market in India. The gym or the fitness studio is no longer only about silent struggle and reps. Increasingly, they are designed to provide a holistic healing experience, writes Anjali Kochhar. Gyms and boutique studios are curating premium add-ons, such as retreat packages, one-on-one counselling tie-ups, and emotional wellness workshops. By turning emotional workouts into structured, billable services, fitness centres are actively reshaping what it means to run a profitable wellness business.

iPhone Air: Not a necessity, but so desirable

The new, super-slim iPhone Air ( ₹1,19,900 for the 256 GB variant) might feel like a step-down for camera-first or battery-first users, but it is a victory of engineering design. It stands its ground among the many iPhone releases this year, writes Shouvik Das. The big problem is its battery stamina. With less-than-intense usage, the iPhone Air dwindles to under 30% in less than six hours. However, it gets the A19 ‘Pro’ chipset inside, making it capable of delivering every feature Apple has in store. Gaming on the iPhone Air, as a result, is a rather pleasant surprise.

The best coffee shops in Nagaland