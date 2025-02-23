Travel: Bonding the Nordic way with saunas and cold plunges

At my cousin’s home in Helsinki, the basement has a bathroom and attached to it, a tiny sauna. It’s small and cosy, just perfect for two. On that first day, Valerie’s husband, Otto, has the sauna hot and ready for us. We remove all our clothes and enter the sauna. Within minutes, the heat envelopes me, dissipating all the cold in my body. After minutes, the heat gets more intense and I start sweating. I am ready to give up but it helps to have company and the conversation offers a distraction. After about 15 minutes, it is time for a drinks’ break. “We sometimes get beers down here and have them in between," laughs Valerie. On that day, we stick to water…saunas can dehydrate. Another round indoors and I can feel my body tingling. “It usually means all the impurities are seeping out," says Valerie. “You will sleep well tonight." I sleep very well, indeed.