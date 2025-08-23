Removing strays has never worked and never will, as these cities show

Abodh Aras recalls an incident from 15 years ago when a posh Mumbai club, which had around 38 sterilised stray dogs in its grounds, got rid of them illegally overnight. No one knows where they were taken—whether they were culled or dumped in some other area. But what followed was predictable—strays from surrounding areas moved in quickly to occupy the territory, and the members of the club soon had a bigger problem on their hands. Instead of sterilised strays that were familiar with them and the surroundings, they had packs of un-neutered, unfamiliar dogs roaming around the compound.

Around eight years later, they had over 100 strays within the premises. “After consistent sterilisation, the number has come down to 58—still more than it was earlier. If they had not removed the original dogs, the population would have been in single digits by now," says Aras, whose organisation The Welfare of Stray Dogs (WSD) was involved in the sterilisation process.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s suo moto order of 11 August asking municipal authorities in the National Capital Region to pick up stray dogs from the streets and “relocate" them to “shelters" within two months, a debate over strays raged across India. Organisations like The Welfare of Stray Dogs, along with other NGOs that have been working with strays since the early noughties in Mumbai, are clear that relocating or removing strays is simply a solution that does not work—not even in the medium term. Another Bench of the Supreme Court modified the order on 22 August, and directed that the animals be sterilised, vaccinated and released back into the same area.

“For more than 150 years, street dogs used to be killed in Mumbai to bring down the population and control rabies. And this didn’t happen. In 1994, we conducted a study that showed that while the municipal corporation used to kill more than 50,000 dogs every year, rabies deaths were at an all-time high," says Aras.

At that point, WSD took over the killing pound and started what was then called sterilisation programmes and now referred to as Animal Birth Control (ABC) programmes. “Bombay’s model not only had an early start, but it was consistent—an ongoing, targeted, area-wise programme," recalls Aras.

More NGOs, such as In Defense of Animals (IDA), Ahimsa and the Mumbai SPCA joined in and the suburbs were included—along with stronger, more humane support from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which remains involved in the sterilisation and vaccination of strays. In fact, it also collects some data—a recent article in The Times of India says that as per the BMC, 57 strays are sterilised every day in the city, up from 46 in 2024. While it would be too much to say that Mumbai doesn’t have strays, it demonstrably does not have a “stray dog problem".

It’s not just Mumbai. Sikkim is often cited as a success story in the control of stray dog populations, dog bites and rabies deaths—following the launch of the Sikkim Anti-Rabies and Animal Health (SARAH) programme, a state-wide ABC and anti-rabies vaccination (ARV) programme initiated in 2005. At the moment, Sikkim has a rabies-free status.

Bhutan, a country with similar socioeconomic conditions as many Indian states, is also held up as an example of managing stray populations humanely. It successfully addressed its stray dog problem through a comprehensive, 14-year programme focused on sterilisation and vaccination.

In India, Bengaluru has historically had a huge stray dog and dog bites problem. The city reported over 13,000 cases of dog bites till 31 July this year, according to data from the state veterinary department.

View Full Image Members of the Ulsoor Canine Squad in Bengaluru (instagram.com/ulsoorcaninesquad)

“It is a problem of rapid urbanisation," says Ajita Vijayan, a member of the Ulsoor Canine Squad, a volunteer-driven group that monitors the feeding, vaccination and sterilisation of strays in one neighbourhood in the city, creates awareness campaigns, liaises with the local municipality for ABC-ARV, organises regular adoption drives, and fund-raises to keep the programmes going.

They know practically every stray in the area (and have named them), keeping their eyes out for un-notched ears (a small portion of dogs’ ears are clipped to indicate that they have been sterilised) and pregnant “streeties", as they are called.

The squad is a part of a network of 60-odd canine squads in Bengaluru that came up in the early months of the covid-19 pandemic under the initiative of Priya Chetty-Rajagopal, an executive search consultant and civic activist. In the core areas of Bengaluru, where local groups like the Ulsoor squad, along with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), are actively involved in the management of strays, results have been fast and encouraging.

“Most of the central squads have stray populations that are 80-90% neutered and vaccinated. Some of the outlying ones have not reached this figure and are at 60-70%. There are cases when we started squads in an area that was previously unmonitored, just grit our teeth and ramped up ABC massively—with around 300 dogs sterilised in six months," says Rajagopal.

A picture emerges from these stories—while the management of strays is under the purview of local municipal bodies, successful campaigns have seen the involvement of citizens as well as NGOs that keep these bodies on their toes. Social media narratives about “animal lovers" who feed strays without taking the responsibility of ABC-ARV are largely false—and if there are pockets in cities where this happens, there has been a failure of communication and awareness building.

“What has been working for us? It’s the hyperlocal, hub and spoke model. The focus is first and last on a geo-defined local community," says Rajagopal. “It’s about the aggregation of animal lovers in a community made of people who are focused on human-animal coexistence and are not blind towards the safety of humans. We work towards 100% neuter and vaccination—so much so that a litter of pups and an unnotched ear is a squad failure."