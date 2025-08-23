Removing strays has never worked and never will, as these cities show
Instead of ridding spaces of strays, long-term animal birth control and vaccination programmes are the only solutions that have been successful across cities in India and abroad
Abodh Aras recalls an incident from 15 years ago when a posh Mumbai club, which had around 38 sterilised stray dogs in its grounds, got rid of them illegally overnight. No one knows where they were taken—whether they were culled or dumped in some other area. But what followed was predictable—strays from surrounding areas moved in quickly to occupy the territory, and the members of the club soon had a bigger problem on their hands. Instead of sterilised strays that were familiar with them and the surroundings, they had packs of un-neutered, unfamiliar dogs roaming around the compound.
Around eight years later, they had over 100 strays within the premises. “After consistent sterilisation, the number has come down to 58—still more than it was earlier. If they had not removed the original dogs, the population would have been in single digits by now," says Aras, whose organisation The Welfare of Stray Dogs (WSD) was involved in the sterilisation process.