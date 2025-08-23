Removing strays has never worked and never will, as these cities show

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s suo moto order of 11 August asking municipal authorities in the National Capital Region to pick up stray dogs from the streets and “relocate" them to “shelters" within two months, a debate over strays raged across India. Organisations like The Welfare of Stray Dogs, along with other NGOs that have been working with strays since the early noughties in Mumbai, are clear that relocating or removing strays is simply a solution that does not work—not even in the medium term. Another Bench of the Supreme Court modified the order on 22 August, and directed that the animals be sterilised, vaccinated and released back into the same area.