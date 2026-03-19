Scrambling to plan your next long weekend holiday? Let us help.

The Friday afternoon slump is a universal feeling for urban Indians. You want to escape the city, but the sheer weight of planning – deciding where to go, figuring out if it is safe and wondering if the trip will actually be worth all that effort – often leads to a debilitating state of choice paralysis.

In fact, while nearly 60 per cent of Indian travellers now rank weekend getaways as their top priority, many find themselves overwhelmed by the basic decisions of where to go and whether a trip will be fun or a total flop. Most people end up over-researching and under-planning, eventually postponing the very reset they need because the logistics feel like more work than the job they are trying to escape.

Weekend Sorted with Gul Panag, a first-of-its-kind travel-entertainment series which premiered its pilot episode this Saturday, aims to break this cycle. This isn’t just another polished travel show. It’s a part-travel, part-lifestyle series designed to help you reclaim your weekends minus the exhaustion of planning. Gul Panag steps in as your weekend bestie, literally taking you along for the ride and helping you figure out not just where to go, but how to actually enjoy the trip again.

Real travel for real people Traditional travel shows often feel like a series of unreachable postcards, but Weekend Sorted flips this format by leaning into ‘Planned, But Not Perfect’ travel. Every episode features a real trip with all the challenges it brings. If the weather changes, the show records it. Similarly, if a suitcase breaks, Gul finds a hack to fix it. And, if the cafe that you are supposed to visit is shut, she simply finds another one on the go.

So, what you get is not a polished travel guide showing only the good stuff. You get a spontaneous experience that feels like traveling with a friend who knows her stuff. The series uses a mix of cinematic visuals and vlog-style handheld footage to ensure the journey feels authentic rather than overproduced.

What to expect in each episode Every episode is built around specific emotional beats that every traveller recognises. Gul opens each one with the Thursday Night Panic, acknowledging that classic “it’s Friday and I forgot to plan” feeling before diving into how to fix it immediately. Between destinations, Gul also shares some ‘Rolling Confessions’ from the road, including past travel disasters and funny mistakes, making the show as much about the stories as the scenery.

The series also introduces the ‘Recharge Checklist’, where Gul evaluates a destination based on how it helps you mentally and physically reset, bringing the focus on factors like the quality of food, sleep, the overall vibe and even zero-screen time. For those who need quick advice, “Gul’s Quick Fix” provides travel hacks in 60-second bursts that are spontaneous and helpful rather than preachy.

Chasing stories, not just destinations While the series covers premium and luxe getaways, it isn’t about flexing fancy villas or ticking off tourist traps. The focus remains firmly on the overall experience of the trip which is the route itself, the chai breaks that she takes, the playlists that feel good, and the local markets to look out for.

It’s about seeking soulful, boutique stays and hidden spots your best friend might tell you about before they become Instagram trends. Because, as the show demonstrates, half the fun is the getting there, and the other half is the story you bring back with you.

Why you shouldn’t miss it Weekend getaways are a vital way to reset without needing to block out work calendars. But, a reliable guide is essential. Weekend Sorted with Gul Panag comes as an energetic, witty, and solution-oriented show, providing a blueprint for the perfect 48–72 hour escape.