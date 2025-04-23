Self-care is more than just a hashtag
SummarySelf-care is not an act of individual choice but must extend to the idea of care for and from the larger community
A 43-year-old female client said in one of our sessions: “Social media is filled with ads, women at spas seeking beauty treatment—all tagged self-care. I wonder if we have oversimplified the meaning to self-care."
This is a concern I share too. The way self-care has been talked about over the last few years is doing more disservice than good. Self-care has become a hashtag and marketing bait, and this affects how it is understood. It is now used largely to describe acts that don’t necessarily add to our well-being.