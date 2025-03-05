Use self-soothing techniques to cope with difficult feelings
SummaryActivities such as reading or watching movies create a sense of calm and can be your own self-soothing ritual
As a therapist I’m often asked about activities and experiences that are soothing when one is dealing with big feelings and unpleasant emotions, or when one is not ready to share what they are feeling with others. Speaking to loved ones or a mental health professional is how some people may find calmness and perspective—at the same time it’s only one of the many ways.