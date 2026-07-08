Why senior pet wellness checks are critical and how often to go

A few weeks ago, I noticed a small lump on my cat Catbury’s chest. At 11 years of age, she has officially entered her senior years, so my mind immediately went where many veterinarians’ minds go when they find a lump on an older pet. We had it checked. Fortunately, it turned out to be benign.

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The experience was reassuring, but it was also a reminder that age changes the way we look at our pets. A lump that might have been easy to dismiss in a younger animal deserved attention in a senior one. More importantly, it reinforced something I tell pet parents regularly: wellness checks are not just annual formalities. They are one of the most valuable tools for keeping older pets healthy and identifying problems before they become crises.

Pets are living longer than ever before. Better nutrition, preventive healthcare and advances in veterinary medicine mean that many dogs and cats are reaching ages that would have been uncommon a generation ago. With longer lives, however, comes a higher risk of age-related disease.

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The challenge is that many of these diseases develop gradually. Unlike the dramatic illnesses we associate with emergency visits, senior pet diseases frequently appear quietly. Weight loss may happen over months. Drinking slightly more water becomes the new normal. Activity levels slowly decline. A lump appears and stays the same size for weeks. Because these changes occur gradually, they are often missed.

A good senior wellness check involves assessing body weight and muscle condition, listening to the heart and lungs, evaluating the eyes and ears, examining the mouth for dental disease, checking joints for arthritis, feeling the abdomen for abnormalities and carefully examining the skin for lumps and bumps.

Veterinarians will often recommend blood tests and urine testing as part of routine screening. Chronic kidney disease is extremely common in older felines. While kidney disease cannot be reversed, early intervention can significantly improve quality of life and slow progression.

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Heart disease presents a similar challenge. Many owners expect a pet with heart disease to cough constantly or struggle dramatically to breathe. In reality, some animals show very few signs early in the disease process. A subtle heart murmur detected during a routine examination may prompt further investigation and allow treatment to begin before heart failure develops.

Cancer is another area where wellness checks matter enormously. The reason I had Catbury’s lump examined despite it being small and causing no obvious discomfort is simple: size alone tells us very little. Some benign lumps can grow quite large while some malignant tumours start as tiny nodules.

A fine needle aspiration, where a small sample of cells is collected and examined, is often a simple way to gather information. I often meet pet parents who tell me they noticed a lump six months ago but decided to monitor it because it was not bothering their pet. The problem is that we usually do not know which category a lump belongs to until we investigate it.

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For most healthy adult pets, annual examinations are a reasonable starting point. Once pets enter their senior years, six-monthly wellness visits are often recommended. Pets age far more quickly than humans, and a great deal can change in six months.

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Our pets are remarkably good at adapting to illness and hiding discomfort. By the time they show us something is wrong, they may have been compensating for weeks or months. Wellness checks help bridge that gap. They allow us to identify problems earlier, intervene sooner and, in many cases, preserve both quality and length of life.

Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.