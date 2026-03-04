What Punch the monkey teaches us about rescued pets

If you opened social media this week, you probably came across Punch the baby monkey and his Orangutan plushie. The story of this abandoned baby has struck a chord worldwide as viewers watch him cling to the toy for comfort. The plushie was introduced by his caretakers to support his emotional development after early maternal rejection, and it appears to be helping.

Which brings us closer to home. How do we provide similar stability to puppies and kittens who have been rejected early or rescued from uncertain beginnings?

Bringing home a rescued animal is different from bringing home one that has had a stable start. The baseline is not the same. Early separation, instability, or neglect influences how a young nervous system responds to noise, novelty and handling. What looks like stubbornness may be hypervigilance. What looks like clinginess may just be insecurity. Some rescued pets are extremely “easy”. Families often praise this. In reality, some of these animals are conserving energy because the environment feels unsafe.

The first instinct in most homes is to compensate with intensity. Too many visitors in the first week, constant handling and immediate exposure to every new environment. This overwhelms an already stressed animal. Rescued puppies and kittens benefit far more from predictability than stimulation. Let the animal initiate physical contact. Forced cuddling delays trust.

Start with structure. Keep fixed feeding times, a designated sleeping area, and limited access to the entire house at first. Use calm voices and go slow with introductions. A crate or pen for a puppy, or a quiet, dedicated room for a kitten, provides a consistent base.

Transitional items can help during this phase. A soft toy, a stable blanket that remains in the same place adds familiarity. Young animals who have experienced early loss often gravitate towards consistency in their surroundings before they fully relax into new relationships.

Sleep is critical. Many rescued puppies and kittens are under-rested. They typically need anywhere from 12-16 hours of sleep a day. An overtired animal can present as hyperactive, irritable or difficult. Structured rest in a quiet area improves behaviour noticeably.

Separation from yourself should be introduced gradually. Avoid beginning with long absences. Step away briefly and return before distress escalates. Pair alone time with a safe chew or food puzzle to keep them occupied. This helps them make positive associations despite your absence. Predictable daily routines build confidence over time.

Resource guarding can appear in animals who have experienced scarcity. They may not let you close to their food bowl or toys. This needs to be addressed early. Removing bowls or toys abruptly reinforces insecurity. With puppies, teach calm trades by offering something better in exchange. With kittens, avoid repeatedly disturbing them while eating.

Enrichment should focus on building confidence rather than excitement. For puppies, short sniff walks and simple scent games engage the brain without overwhelming it. For kittens, vertical space, hiding spots, and short interactive play sessions help them feel secure.

Health must always be part of the conversation. Gastrointestinal upset, parasites, untreated pain or skin irritation can amplify anxiety and irritability in both puppies and kittens. Behavioural changes warrant veterinary assessment because behaviour often reflects underlying physical discomfort.

It is equally important to adjust expectations. Adoption does not automatically translate into easy behaviour. Safety has to be experienced consistently before it shows in behaviour.

Punch is now slowly settling and making friends with other monkeys. The plushie was a tool that supported development during a vulnerable period. Your rescued pet may not need an Orangutan toy, but they do need the same sense of security in their new home.

Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.

