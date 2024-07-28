In modern India, sex is still dirty
SummaryClinical sex-focused trauma therapist Neha Bhat explains how to build healthy relationships despite trauma and shame
India is a country of ironies. With an economy fast growing to be among the world’s top 3 and a population of over a billion people, it prefers to keep conversations and issues related to sex hush-hush.
One might argue that social media is helping people name, frame and speak about their human needs, but the sheer lack of social vocabulary ensures that an average Indian’s understanding of sexual and emotional needs aren’t met.
“Normal, fundamental human needs have not only been made invisible but also been demonized by our complicated sociocultural history of colonial and religious trauma. Living in a culture that hides key information about these topics causes layers of shame about what is supposed to be a natural part of human existence," writes Neha Bhat, a clinical sex-focused trauma therapist, in her recent book Unashamed: Notes from the Diary of a Sex Therapist (HarperCollins India) that focuses on taboos around sex and sexuality. While tackling subjects like trauma and shame, Bhat offers ways to develop better relationships with the self and the people around. “Shame keeps people stuck in fear. And when people become fearful of their own biological needs, shame also causes us to look away from abuse and pain around those needs."
In an interview with Lounge, Bhat explains how people from different generations accept pain. Edited excerpts: