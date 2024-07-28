In modern India, sex is still dirty

Do you believe the word “trigger" is being used loosely, or rather lightly, on social media?

It is irritating, because people don’t understand how difficult it is for survivors of rape who understand the intensity of what a trigger is. People don’t understand that survivors of violence have actual somatic responses that are not in their control and they have to work hard to not get afraid again. Trigger is not about getting uncomfortable with somebody’s opinion. It is not something that someone is saying that’s opposite of one’s opinion—that is a disagreement. If a disagreement feels so big that you cannot even handle it, this means it has gone to the area of trigger. When we are healthier in our bodies, we are able to say, “I like you. But I don’t agree with you". If I’m triggered, I’ll be like, “I need to fight with you and make you wrong. Because if you’re not wrong, I am wrong. And I can’t handle being wrong." That’s a fight response.