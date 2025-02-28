Shahnaz Husain: The OG beauty influencer
SummaryThe Delhi-based entrepreneur was the first to take herbal skincare to the world and turn herself into a global brand over a span of five decades
Never have I ever been asked to cut a cake iced with the words “Welcome Home" after I’ve finished an interview. But at Shahnaz Husain’s mansion in Delhi, it’s a ritual for first-time guests. “Now you can’t forget me," Husain says, as an in-house photographer takes pictures.
It is difficult to forget her. She doesn’t look like she’s aged a day since I first saw her in the lobby of Delhi’s Oberoi hotel 20 years ago. With her henna-coloured billowy hair, pea-sized diamond nose pin and peach-red lipstick, she’s the original beauty influencer who started a herbal cosmetics revolution in India in the 1970s by putting kitchen remedies in plastic jars and her face and name on the label.