Shahnaz Husain: The OG beauty influencer

The journey started with her learning the basics of cosmetics at a beauty school in Delhi’s Defence Colony. She was 15, newly married and bored. “I wasn’t really interested in beauty, but my father (Nasir Ullah Beg, former chief justice of the Allahabad high court) used to encourage me to read a lot. I came across several reports in newspapers stating that people had died after getting their hair coloured, or that their skin had burnt because they used some chemical cream. It made me wonder why people weren’t using traditional herbs and nuskhe (remedies), stuff we all grew up with at home," she says. Her own haircare routine has always consisted of henna and a strict weekly routine of “13 eggs, coffee, lime juice" as hair pack.