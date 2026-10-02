A ramble through writer Shanta Gokhale's personal Bookland

Early on in Of Ancestors and Friends: A Life with Books, writer and translator Shanta Gokhale sets the stage by welcoming the reader for a “ramble through my personal Bookland”. Like Alice’s chaotic adventures in Wonderland, the preamble foretells a whimsical tour of crowded bookshelves, led by Gokhale—sparkling, sagacious, and sharp, but also intensely human in her analysis of the great works of literature across times and geographies. It is a story of one true love, cultivated for its own sake (“we get nothing whatsoever except pleasure from reading,” Gokhale quotes Virginia Woolf in the epigraph).
Born to a father who bought books “by the armful” from the now-defunct Strand Book Stall in Mumbai, Gokhale, 87, has always been a precocious, voracious and audacious reader. From Jean-Paul Sartre to P.G. Wodehouse, via Marathi writer Shri Na and Kannada master U.R. Ananthamurthy, her taste is catholic, defined largely by her father’s vast library and, later, by the different roles she adopted: a student of English literature at Bristol University, playwright, translator, teacher, critic, and, of course, as a writer herself.
“(My father’s) library would continue to supply me with books I wanted to read even after he had passed away, prematurely, and I was middle-aged,” Gokhale says in an email. “Till then, for various personal reasons, I had not been able to afford buying my own books except once every few months when I simply had to.” If the title of the book is a nod to Gokhale’s chosen literary ancestry and friendships, her father, whose love of reading started it all for her, remains preeminent among this pantheon of names.
When she finally had the means to buy books, Gokhale’s purchases tended to fall into five broad categories. “All the books by authors whose first book I had enjoyed (Amitav Ghosh, Salman Rushdie, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Kazuo Ishiguro, Kiran Nagarkar, Jerry Pinto, and so on),” she says. Followed by “books by authors I found difficult to ‘enjoy’ but compelling, despite or because of that” (Orhan Pamuk, Haruki Murakami, Milan Kundera), “one or two books by authors who had become sudden sensations” (Alex Haley, Khaled Hosseini, Elena Ferrante, Karl Ove Knausgaard), “books on music, drama, dance—my special areas of interest,” and “critically acclaimed Marathi fiction and biographies.”
The 40-page rule
These categories, arrived at after years of self-discovery and reflection, provide the organising principle of Gokhale’s “personal Bookland”. As a reader, she likes to keep an “open mind”. “I wouldn’t say I have a philosophy of reading, except that I approach every book with an open mind. ‘When they serve coffee, don’t try to find beer in it,’ Julian Barnes quotes Chekhov as saying in The Noise of Time”. But, as she writes in the book, she keeps returning to personal favourites (Thomas Hardy’s Far From the Madding Crowd, Jane Austen’s Emma, Leo Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina, and Gustave Flaubert’s Madame Bovary, to name some) every few years.
Curiously, for all the names from world literature strewn across the pages of Of Ancestors and Friends, the reader never gets a sense of the size of Gokhale’s collection. No boast about her overflowing shelves or books stacked on every available surface of her home. Yet, an immeasurable aura of richness, acquired over long years of devoted pursuit, haunts the pages.
“I read all the books I buy but don’t keep them all because of the space problem,” she says. “I pass them on to friends or give them gratis to the raddiwala, who sells them to the second-hand bookseller round the corner.” It’s a reassuring way of reading, living, and being a part of the natural order of circulation of books.
Gokhale’s current approach is just as pragmatic. If a book doesn’t hold her after the first 40 pages, she abandons it. “The 40-page rule was adopted to save my eyesight which has not been the best after glaucoma afflicted it and has grown worse over the years,” she explains. Irrespective, it feels like a sensible rule to embrace, especially by people who read for a living.
If you are jaded by the fetishisation of reading on social media (shelves organised by colour, reading logs that involve printing out miniature book covers, catfights on Goodreads, or reviews that sound like inspired PR pitches), the delicate balance of Of Ancestors and Friends may be just what the doctor ordered for you.
Why read?
Despite the proliferation of books-related content on social media platforms, and local publishing lists growing longer every year, reading remains a niche activity. The National Sample Survey Office, in its 2023–24 annual Periodic Labour Force Survey report, estimates India’s total literacy rate to be 80.9%. Data from the Time Use Survey suggests that between 2019 and 2024, the percentage of Indians who reported reading for leisure dropped from 5.4% to 4%. Given these dismal figures, what does it mean to talk about a “reading culture” in contemporary India?
“A culture that reads is likely to be more civilised than a culture that does not. Folk tales and saint poetry, both oral traditions, were also civilising influences. What the culture amounts to is opening minds to how others think, feel and live whether it comes to you in print or oral narration,” Gokhale says. “A reading culture to which we have progressed from oral culture demands first and foremost that books should be available to us.”
She mentions Atul Pethe, the Pune-based theatre director, who has taken socially relevant plays around Maharashtra. “He discovered that most small towns that his group performed in didn’t have libraries or bookshops. So, he made it a practice to carry sacks full of books wherever he went and was both wounded and gratified to see the hunger with which they were snapped up,” Gokhale adds.
A reading culture cannot exist, let alone flourish, if society isn’t fully literate and doesn’t have the mindset to appreciate the value of books. “Our society has been brought up to value religious rituals and reiterations of the epics for the soul, and school and college textbooks for their practical use as gateways to jobs,” Gokhale says. “Ambitious parents who catch their children reading berate them for wasting their time. ‘Study, study,’ they urge.”
Yet, when it comes to the benefits of reading, there is burgeoning research on the internet pointing out its positive impact on cognitive and physiological functions. “Reading maketh a full man,” as Francis Bacon, the inventor of the English essay, wrote several centuries ago. So, can books really help us live better?
“It depends on how you read and for what reason,” Gokhale says. “I knew a man who read widely, but nothing in the way he lived gave any indication of it.” Reading can help us live a more contented life, depending on the books we choose, she adds. “I had a friend who read Archie Comics into his old age. It kept him occupied, but I can’t say it helped him live a better life.” In any case, Gokhale adds, “I don’t think we should measure reading by the effect it has on the reader’s life. Such effects are neither visible nor quantifiable. I know people who don’t possess a single book but live rich lives.”
Her own book ends with a series of ellipses. “I have left out books that have meant a great deal to me,” she writes, “from my feminist library, my Marathi library, my theatre library, not to mention…” and then drifts off.