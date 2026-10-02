A ramble through writer Shanta Gokhale's personal Bookland

“It depends on how you read and for what reason,” Gokhale says. “I knew a man who read widely, but nothing in the way he lived gave any indication of it.” Reading can help us live a more contented life, depending on the books we choose, she adds. “I had a friend who read Archie Comics into his old age. It kept him occupied, but I can’t say it helped him live a better life.” In any case, Gokhale adds, “I don’t think we should measure reading by the effect it has on the reader’s life. Such effects are neither visible nor quantifiable. I know people who don’t possess a single book but live rich lives.”