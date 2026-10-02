A ramble through writer Shanta Gokhale's personal Bookland

Early on in Of Ancestors and Friends: A Life with Books, writer and translator Shanta Gokhale sets the stage by welcoming the reader for a “ramble through my personal Bookland”. Like Alice’s chaotic adventures in Wonderland, the preamble foretells a whimsical tour of crowded bookshelves, led by Gokhale—sparkling, sagacious, and sharp, but also intensely human in her analysis of the great works of literature across times and geographies. It is a story of one true love, cultivated for its own sake (“we get nothing whatsoever except pleasure from reading,” Gokhale quotes Virginia Woolf in the epigraph).