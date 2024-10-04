Shashi Tharoor's dictionary of dope words
SummaryShashi Tharoor’s latest book misses a trick in not mining Gen Z and Alpha vocabulary as deeply as it deserves to be
Shashi Tharoor understands the power of words, though being recognised as what he calls “an etymological egghead" came late in his diverse and interesting career as diplomat, politician and author. In his new book, A Wonderland of Words: Around the Word in 101 Essays, Tharoor finally embraces this identity fully—a natural conclusion of his role as amateur linguist, which was thrust upon him willy-nilly. Seven years ago, he went on a famous rant on social media after a TV channel aired an unflattering and potentially libellous show about him, calling it an “exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist".
Tharoor could have taken umbrage at the (mostly good-natured) trolling that ensued, but he chose to lean into this late-career turn as a “vocabularist" instead. “There are only two things you can do when a tidal wave of caricature descends upon you like this—either sulk crossly or embrace the caricature and try to turn it to your advantage. I preferred the latter course," he writes in his introduction to the new book. Starting with a weekly column on words in a Dubai newspaper and a book called Tharoorosaurus (Penguin Random House India, 2020), in which he shared 53 examples of unusual English words from every letter of the alphabet, he wrote similar columns, including one for the Hindustan Times, with witty commentary on words like “prepone", “hyperbole", and “rodomontade".