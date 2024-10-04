Shashi Tharoor's dictionary of dope words

Tharoor reminds us that language evolves, and we live at a time when the English language is evolving faster than most of us can keep up. This churn is as glorious as it is unprecedented—rarely, if ever, in the history of the language have words and meanings and redefinitions been added to the recognised canon so fast and so bafflingly. Various generations are pretty much unintelligible to each other. Shakespeare’s plays are being rendered in Gen Z English. Dictionaries can barely keep up—in the past few years, watching “word of the year" entries revealed by major dictionaries has been an exercise in guesswork; does “rizz" mean what I think it means? In 2024 alone, the Cambridge Dictionary added 3,200 new words. It used to take Microsoft Office years to catch up—those red squiggly lines would persistently appear below words that had by then become commonplace, like “prepone" or “internet"—but the turnaround is much faster now.