Nisha Susan: ‘Sherlocking’ your way out of people pleasing habits

Last week my friend Leena and I had that aging moment we, as millennials, have had over and over again since we were 25. We were talking about a tech platform that millions of younger people are on but we have no energy to be on—Discord, this time. Millennials have had built-in obsolescence chasing our heels since our prefrontal cortexes were still in the jelly stage. We sighed and exchanged the five facts we knew about Discord and then moved on. Many hours later, I remembered that I have a new short story coming out soon, parts of which has action set on this particular platform. If ever there was a sign that the prefrontal and the rest of my cortex was lost in fog! Leena was unfazed though. As I said, as millennials, our response to new platforms is: been there, deleted that.