How revelry, grief and care come together in the ‘Amsterdam of Tamil Nadu’ every year

As he moved on to making portraits, Cherian had to recalibrate his eye from the serendipity of “activity-oriented photography” and train it to look inward. “I felt I was documenting something beyond what we can see,” he says, describing his state of mind while at the Koovagam festival for the first time. His encounter with an unknown way of life, with its own set of rules and conventions, forced him to rethink his own subjectivity. As transgender activist Grace Banu writes in her introduction to the book, Cherian enters Koovagam holding his camera “as a shield against the unknown.” By the end of his time there, the camera is “no longer a shield, but [had become] a witness.”