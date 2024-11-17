Book review: Shomie Das's counterintuitive view on education
SummaryA book about Shomie Das, principal of three posh schools, serves as a rich distillation of his thoughts on education
Shomie Das, who was successively principal of three well-known boarding schools, Mayo College, Lawrence School, Sanawar, and The Doon School from 1969-95, had radically unconventional ideas about education, gleaned from German and Austrian educationists and the product of his own innate liberalism and innovativeness. His ideas about education have a relevance well beyond the three posh schools he headed because they were contrary to the priorities of Indian education, then and now.
Das, who died aged 89 in September, is the subject of a new book, Shomie Das: The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by Naga Tummala.