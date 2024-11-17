Book review: Shomie Das's counterintuitive view on education

This book sometimes flags in its efforts be a hybrid biography that grafts the founders of Oakridge International’s life story and ideas about education upon the many successes and the know-how Das built over decades. The research process for the book involved interviews with former students, including me, and a few teachers, but all too few to give a sense of the breadth of his career and a multi-faceted view of his work. At times he is misquoted too: At a Mayo-Doon alumni cricket match in 2022 in Bengaluru, Das looked dashing in a Mayo polo shirt and a Doon cap and sunglasses. When he gave away the trophy, he quipped, as only a former principal of both schools could, “I am disappointed for Doon but delighted for Mayo." Das is misquoted as saying Doon was “the best" but that he was “happy" for Mayo, which gives a very different sense of what he meant.