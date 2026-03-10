Shripal Morakhia: The thrilling road to building a gaming empire

2010 – 2016: Clubs were elitist and out of reach. The lack of open space exacerbated by poor air quality left no healthy or sheltered places to play and develop emotional intelligence. This lacuna fostered the birth of Play-Live, which was later renamed Smaaash.

There were a few existing formats, but they lacked the neutrality of age and, most importantly, the application of modern available technology. Once, in 2011, while watching a cricket match, I saw the technology offered by Hawkeye and requested them to develop an expertise that would take indoor cricket to the next level.

At that time, Hawkeye was an independent company and they had the flexibility to move quickly. One-and-half-years of hard work followed which involved creating a special bowling simulator—that could bowl fast, swing, and spin; a ball that would not hurt and yet had the feel of a season ball, perfecting the tracking technology and placing the field using AI depending on the strength of one’s shots as well as the opposing team’s ability to do the field placement. The game was created at four levels to make it all-inclusive. Women, men, children, adults, grandparents, amateurs, beginners, and pros could all play and have fun together.

Fielders had four levels of intelligence. At a beginner level, he could drop a catch, but at an international level (pro level) his fielding would be compared to the best of fielders. Imagine Malinga bowling to your son at an amateur level, and he hits a stylish boundary that rolls past fielders, and then he looks at you for appreciation. The subsequent thumbs up and resounding ovation that he would get created a deep, unforgettable connection. That was the bond I was looking for. And this is how the first game of Smaaash was born. I was so excited that I invited Sachin Tendulkar and his family to try the simulator....

Sachin saw his son play and said, ‘this is 99 per cent as good as real.’ Next, we had lunch at a four-star Michelin restaurant [in London]... but I was not there for the food. It was the collaboration with the cricket legend that I was interested in. This is how the partnership with the great Sachin Tendulkar was born in England... I was in seventh heaven because the first two objectives of the company were achieved: You get to play with cricket stars regardless of your calibre. The God of Cricket... had agreed to partner with the venture.

I took it as a good omen. God was smiling upon me once again.

In 2012–2013, Star TV was bidding aggressively for BCCI cricket rights. Sony Entertainment, with whom I had investment banking connections, had IPL rights back then. These two channels seemed to be the best fit as partners to give a holistic cricket experience to their viewers...

I first sought a meeting with Sony and I was meeting the CEO after a long time. He was not enthused by what we had to offer, but I did not let that deter me. I sent an email to the CEO of Star TV and had to wait four weeks to meet their COO and the EA to the CEO. They were impressed with... what I had to offer.

The Star team was keen to sample an experience, but we did not have nets in India. I invited them to Winchester, where our prototype could be experienced. They were scheduled to visit Amsterdam in ten days for a trade fair of the International Broadcasting Association.

The CEO and COO were... impressed with the technology and requested me to set up the facility in Mumbai around the time their global boss, J.M., short for James Murdoch, was visiting Mumbai for a board meeting. They were clear that the buy-in would be done by J.M.

I was game to take the risk—because risk-taking was the only thing I knew. In a matter of two weeks, we not only set up the cricket lane, but also a few other technologies that we had perfected. This included our hologram technology where we filmed a Bharatanatyam dancer.

The set was in Rajkamal Studio, Mumbai. That morning, I had my heart in my mouth. This was a do-or-die moment for me. I had never had a big brother—a financial or strategic advisor—and this would be my first business in which I would have a solid partner to back my endeavours.

