Understanding sibling dynamics and hidden roles that shape our relationships

A 44-year-old male client told me that he and his elder sister had a “functional relationship". They both took care of their father, came together for festivals and birthdays, exchanged gifts, and showed up during a crisis.

At the same time, he wondered what would happen once their father was no more. “My feeling is that we may not meet or check in, it will take the form of a friendship that exists though one doesn’t make the effort to meet or invest in it. There is a resentment and anger that my sister carries.... I have tried to understand, but I don’t know if we are capable of resolving it. It’s the elephant in the room which our partners and children can see. I feel helpless," he added.

Sibling dynamics takes up a huge amount of space in therapy conversations. At the same time, the narratives and beliefs we carry about families, and family secrets make it hard for clients to acknowledge the ambivalent relationship they share with their sibling.

Ambivalence has to do with the mixed emotions we feel about siblings. All sibling dynamics have some shade of this ambivalence, and over the years I have mindfully made the choice to work with only one sibling in therapy. While ambivalence may exist, many siblings still share a close bond, have shared rituals, make the effort to meet, and sustain family ties. In such set-ups, the relationship dynamic allows for closeness, community, and even friendship. In such relationships, siblings mindfully work to hold space for generosity and are aware of mixed feelings yet focus on their similarities, the sense of connection and have a desire to keep the relationship going. Our partners and how they show up also add to the sibling dynamic and its stability.

Sibling bonds are influenced by a variety of factors. While temperament and sibling order are the most discussed, my work tells me the roles we play in our family of origin shapes the dynamic.

The reality is that while siblings may be raised in the same family, the version of the parents they get is very different—shaped by what was happening in the parent’s life, career, finances or well-being. As a result, who we become and how we see the world and those around us in the initial years is shaped by this. The idea is to stay cognisant of it and not fall into a trap of blaming our parents because as adults we do have agency over how we make sense of the world and our earlier experiences too.

As children, we all unconsciously or consciously take on roles in our family of origin whether it’s that of an easy child, golden child, or a “black sheep".

The client said, “I have come to realise I was the golden child, accommodating and saying yes to everyone, making my sister inadvertently come across as the difficult one. In some ways, I’m still that person and while it has served me well, I feel it has impacted my relationship with my sister."

Sometimes a realisation like this can open doors to a conversation, if the other person is open to listening and working through it. At other times, we need to accept a relationship may not change and work on how we don’t get bitter about it.

Having different value systems as adults, holding rigid ideas of how we navigate the world as well as issues around inheritance, success and moral righteousness can also come in the way of sibling relationships.

Sometimes we need to grieve for the relationship we will never have; at other times we need to ask if we are willing to repair it or forgive ourselves and our siblings and find closure.

There is no right or easy way—sibling dynamics often are more layered and complex than we know.

Sonali Gupta is a Mumbai-based psychotherapist. She is the author of the book You Will be Alright : A Guide to Navigating Grief and has a YouTube channel, Mental Health with Sonali.

