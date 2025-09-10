Understanding sibling dynamics and hidden roles that shape our relationships

Ambivalence has to do with the mixed emotions we feel about siblings. All sibling dynamics have some shade of this ambivalence, and over the years I have mindfully made the choice to work with only one sibling in therapy. While ambivalence may exist, many siblings still share a close bond, have shared rituals, make the effort to meet, and sustain family ties. In such set-ups, the relationship dynamic allows for closeness, community, and even friendship. In such relationships, siblings mindfully work to hold space for generosity and are aware of mixed feelings yet focus on their similarities, the sense of connection and have a desire to keep the relationship going. Our partners and how they show up also add to the sibling dynamic and its stability.