Finding your tribe: The new support systems for singles

Modern society seems to be in the throes of a quiet invisible crisis. With the shrinking of traditional support structures and collapse of real-time connections in a hyperconnected virtual world, we are grappling with an epidemic of loneliness. A report by the World Health Organisation’s Commission on Social Connection, established in 2023, examines the gravity of the situation. It has found that 16% of people worldwide— one in six—have experienced loneliness between 2014-23. In an acknowledgement of the impact of this loneliness on their quality of life, a growing number of people are actively trying to build networks of solidarity. Which is what Laila Zafar, 43, envisioned for single parents such as herself.

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In 2019, the lawyer, based in Kochi, Kerala, at the time, was grappling with her own divorce and raising a four-year-old son (who is 11 now). There were no parenting groups dedicated to single parents in her area, and the platforms on social media were relegated to emotional venting. She was looking for practical support on ways to rebuild her life, so Zafar went ahead and created a community called The Village for Single Parents, on her own. “In the two years that it took for me to move from separation to a full and final divorce, I had gone through an entire spectrum of emotions that I had never experienced before. Only someone who had gone through that churn could empathise,” she says.

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What started as a social media page and a WhatsApp group has evolved into a fullfledged support ecosystem to address all kinds of issues faced by single parents of all genders in India related to community, friendship, safety and practical tips. Today, it spans digital media to include conversations, expert-led sessions, ways to build strong local support networks to help with school pickups and healthcare, or “simply knowing that someone out there gets it”. “And honestly that’s what inspired the name, The Village. It was never about replacing a family; it was about making sure no parent has to raise a child in isolation,” says Zafar.

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In its initial days, the platform comprised 15 to 20 members. The real spike came during the covid-19 pandemic when the community took off unexpectedly. More than 2,000 single parents signed up for support. Suddenly, she was flooded with requests from single mothers, many of whose legal hearings had been delayed or were transitioning to a virtual mode. As a result, many were trapped at home with the very husbands they were in the process of divorcing. The Village WhatsApp group became one of the few safe spaces they had. Over time, the community has supported over 15,000 members through its events, resources and sense of kinship. People between the ages of 25 to 45 have signed from India, UK, UAE and other parts of the world. “The flagship WhatsApp group, however, remains intentionally limited to around 200 members, ensuring a safe experience for those who meet the group’s criteria,” says Zafar.

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She moved to Canada in 2023 with her son due to lack of safety, government benefits or state-led child support in India. However, she has not stopped her work at The Village. She is now building a core team called The Village Panchayat comprising skilled single parents, who can make this ecosystem more sustainable. She recently partnered with a mental health service provider to provide accessible and affordable care to the “Villagers”.

In the US, the “mommune”, or a take on the “commune” for single moms, has gained traction. Services like CoAbode allow single moms to connect with one another online and reach out for friendship, emotional and practical support. The community stems from personal experiences of the founder, Carmel Sullivan Boss, who was looking for another single mom to share a house with after divorcing her husband of 17 years. Her son was seven years old at the time. She couldn’t find a single resource to help her and Boss ended up starting a community.

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There are communities that allow single people to plan their old age with just the right kind of emotional support

“Now any single mom in any town or city in America can log on to our site and find women in similar circumstances in her neighborhood. Whether she connects with these women by e-mail, by phone, for play dates or babysitting co-ops, she’s reaching out to someone who understands exactly what her life is made of,” she wrote on her site.

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Building a network Sometimes all you need is a community of kindred spirits, who promise to look out for one another. As part of her field research during the covid-19 pandemic, Ketaki Chowkhani, assistant professor at Manipal Centre for Humanities in Karnataka, found that people—especially those who lived alone and suffered from chronic illnesses—had spent considerable time building a network of support. This did not necessarily mean inviting others to live with them, but finding people who could be there in times of need. “Maybe a gym trainer who could drop in for a basic exercise session, a neighbour to administer medicine, or house help who could stay for some part of the day and help with groceries,” she adds.

These networks held people in good stead during the pandemic. A 2021 survey conducted by market research company IPSOS found that even though 4 in 10 urban Indians became lonelier due to the pandemic, their spirits did not flag as they believed their local community had become more supportive. “Whether gated communities or neighbourhoods, there was a feeling of oneness and bonhomie towards one another, during the pandemic,” the report notes. Many hope that this community spirit will continue.

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Another serious concern single people have is about growing old. In fact, an October 2025 report released by the ministry of social justice and empowerment predicted that the elderly population is projected to double from 100 million in 2011 to 230 million by 2036. This indicates that by 2036, nearly one in seven Indians will be aged 60 years and above. There are communities that allow single people to plan their old age with just the right kind of emotional support.

Nishi Widge Malhotra, 66, had lived in the US for 30 years before deciding to shift back to India a decade back. She knew of a lot of non-resident Indians (NRIs) who wanted to return, but didn’t have a support system. So, she put together an email ID and a social media page asking if people wanted to live in a community together. That was the time when real estate developers had started offering safe and wellequipped retirement spaces, which she thought was a good option. But on coming back when her parents were sick, she converted this group into a singles-only community and named it JOY, or Just Older Youth. “I had met a lot of worried singles. They had been looking after their parents, and were concerned about what would happen after they were gone,” says Malhotra, who is divorced and single. So, she visualised a group of single people, aged 55-65, who could plan on living in close proximity to one another.

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Physical proximity becomes critical as you grow older and mobility decreases. Right now, members might be of support to one another while being in the same city. But in the later years, it will come down to being in the same housing society. “I feel it is easier to plan your retirement when you are 55 or so. By the time you are 70, you lose the energy and motivation to make a move,” she says. JOY remains a private community on social media with members from across the country. Each new entrant is mandated to follow the rules of the group to make sure it remains a safe space. They actively look at retirement communities together. “While the developer provides the infrastructure, we look at creating emotional support by moving in clusters so that you are not living without friends or acquaintances,” says Malhotra, who currently lives in Noida. At the moment, 11 of the members, including Malhotra, have bought flats in one such community near Talegaon, Maharashtra.

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Then there are others who don’t want to move to a retirement community but live in a neighbourhood, which features a cross-section of society. So, they look at moving to the same housing society as some of the members or their friends. “Sharing a house with a common recreation area also appeals to a handful of people. We have a member, who has blackout spells. She wants to share a space with someone who can assist in times of need,” explains Malhotra. “JOY is not just for women but for people of all genders. It includes widowers, divorced, always single, separated. You don’t need to grow old alone.” Not all relationships need to take on the shape of a family. Often there is comfort in simply knowing that a tribe has your back and won’t let you fall through the cracks.

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About the Author Avantika Bhuyan Avantika Bhuyan is a national features editor at the Mint Lounge. With nearly 20 years of experience, her writing practice lies at the intersection of...Read More ✕ Avantika Bhuyan Avantika Bhuyan is a national features editor at the Mint Lounge. With nearly 20 years of experience, her writing practice lies at the intersection of art, inclusivity, and cultural heritage. She has focused on ways in which art can be used to create solidarities and connections between global communities. Her special interest lies in connecting history with the present moment through stories of contemporary archives, ongoing archaeological discoveries, and people reviving endangered languages. The idea is to look at how we arrive at who we are today as a society. One of her significant endeavours has been to bring out the annual art special for Mint Lounge, which has emerged as a collector's edition over the years. The special issue captures the pulse of the cultural ecosystem, with commissioned pieces exploring the latest trends while also highlighting practitioners and issues that need to be made visible. Avantika also pens the monthly 'Raising Parents' column, which explores art and culture ideas for both adults and children. In recent years, she has been exploring the way technology, particularly social media and AI, has impacted parenting and child development.