How Indian wellness retreats are offering sleep therapy to fight insomnia

Software engineer Abhimanyu Nagdev started the year with a resolution to be a “sleepmaxxer", someone willing to go to extreme lengths in pursuit of better sleep. Seven months in, his goal of getting a perfect night’s sleep remains a dream.

It’s not that Nagdev, 36, is not making an effort. The Delhi resident has tried everything from indoor air quality monitors and earplugs to sleep trackers and calming music. He regularly goes to the gym, has changed the mattress, propped his nostrils with dilators, sprayed comforting mists on pillows. He and his wife even sleep in separate bedrooms so that her movements don’t disturb him.

“I can’t keep this damn thing on silent," Nagdev says, pointing to his phone. “This is the main reason for my bad sleep, but what if there’s a work emergency? What if my parents (who live in Mumbai) need me? I can’t just disappear at night."

Nagdev wasn’t this sleep-deprived till about a year ago. He regularly clocked in the recommended seven-eight hours every night, with little to no interruption. Things changed around the time he signed up for a new job that came with a fancier title, a bigger paycheck and an opportunity to relocate to Delhi from Mumbai. But with more responsibilities came longer working hours. The 1,300km distance between his parents and him added to the stress. Days became longer; nights, shorter, and dark circles, deeper. Now, if he manages to get five hours of sleep, he brags about it.

“It’s like I can feel the sleep in my eyes throughout the day, but as soon as I hit the bed, it vanishes," Nagdev says. “And then I am on the phone, while my brain is screaming ‘go to sleep’, ‘go to sleep’."

During one such recent night, Nagdev came across wellness centres and resorts that offer services promoting peaceful slumber. He had heard about “sleep retreats" in the US, but wasn’t aware that the concept had reached India.

So, in August, he’s embarking on his next sleepmaxxing experiment: a 10-day sleep-focused wellness retreat in the hills, about 500km from Delhi.

“(Sleeping) hours don’t even matter to me anymore," says Nagdev, who has paid ₹1.5 lakh for the retreat, which includes food and stay. “I am just hoping it (the retreat) will help me relearn how to sleep peacefully, and wake up feeling refreshed. I miss that feeling."

We spend about one-third of our lives sleeping. It’s a normal biological process—get comfortable, close your eyes, relax, and drift into slumber. Yet, millions of people actively struggle to get a good night’s sleep.

A March survey of 40,000 people by LocalCircles, a community social media platform, found that in India, only 2% get the required, uninterrupted eight hours of sleep.

In February, a global study concluded that more than 30% of people find it difficult to fall asleep at least three times a week. The study, commissioned by health technology company Resmed, was based on the responses of 30,026 individuals in over 10 countries, including the US, China, India, New Zealand, the UK, Germany and Australia.

There’s overwhelming scientific evidence linking chronic poor sleep with increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, hormonal imbalances, mental health disorders as well as cognitive impairment.

It’s not that sleep, as an act, is becoming a task. It’s the external factors that are making falling asleep difficult.

According to the Resmed study, the top five reasons for what it calls the “global sleep crisis" are stress, anxiety, financial pressures, mental health conditions, and family or relationship issues—in that order. India’s stress levels are the highest, it said, with close to 70% facing difficulty in juggling work, home life and social expectations.

While the quality of sleep has declined, one of the Resmed study’s findings pointed towards a trend that’s fast gaining momentum: more people are finding ways to enhance their sleep, including adopting tools like sleep-tracking apps and gadgets, and smart mattresses that use AI to adjust firmness and softness based on the user’s preference.

People are so invested in sleep accessories that the sleep aids market is expected to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 5.98% to reach $89.11 billion by 2030, according to estimates by market research platform Research and Markets.

“For years, the corporate culture had normalised surviving on less sleep. People took pride in sleeping less than four hours; it was a sign of being a superhero. Even when we used to go to a wellness centre or the gym 10-15 years ago, we were asked about our diet and fitness levels, not our sleep quality," says Dr Sibasish Dey, an expert in anaesthesiology, critical care and sleep medicine. Dey is the head of medical affairs at Resmed India and South Asia. In the past two-three years, “sleep has gained attention, because wellness became a top priority for people after covid," he explains, offering the growing presence of sleep pods in offices as an example. “It’s not that we were sleeping more 10 years ago; it’s that we didn’t care as much earlier. Now, we do."

This has presented a big opportunity in the world of hospitality. Last year, the Hilton trends report said one of the main reasons people will travel in 2025 would be to book a spa or wellness treatment to enhance their sleep.

THE DREAM OF GOOD SLEEP

Small wonder, then, that the promise of a good night’s sleep is steadily becoming a selling point for wellness resorts and properties across the country. Establishments like Ananda in the Himalayas near Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, or Dhun Wellness in Mumbai’s Bandra are going far beyond just offering a comfortable bed, good natural lighting and a calming environment. They are channelling yoga, meditation and massages to sell a dream: reset, reconnect and relearn how a healthy body and a relaxed mind can be the path to uninterrupted sleep.

A general premise of these retreats, costing lakhs of rupees on an average, is that sleep comes easy when the mind is quiet—a simple ask that seems to have become wishful thinking for many.

“We are no longer human beings, we’ve become human doings... always engaged in something," says Manvir Bhatia, a sleep specialist and founder of Neurology & Sleep Centre in Delhi. “If we are not looking at our laptop, we are looking at our phone, our smartwatch, smart ring, smart glasses.... There’s no space for a mental break anymore."

If people weren’t paying as much attention to sleep before covid, whether in terms of quality or the number of hours, they are now struggling with sleep, despite awareness, because of stress, incessant phone use and anxiety.

Post-covid, Dr Bhatia has seen a threefold increase in the number of patients (aged 20 and above) with sleep-related issues.

“At the end of the day, there’s no magic formula to having a good night’s sleep," says Dr Bhatia, who’s also the vice-president of Indian Society of Sleep Research. “You have to switch off from your devices, stick to the same bedtime and wake-up time, and maintain a healthy lifestyle. You can’t keep waking up at night to check your sleep (quality) score on the tracker. It’s really about self-control and logging out. Just sleep retreats can’t do the job."

They can perhaps only act as a guide to what’s stopping you from getting a good sleep while offering a luxury experience that only a few with deep pockets can afford.

Inside the 6,000 sq. ft Dhun Wellness club in Bandra, lights are soft. Calming music plays. Muted shades of white, beige and brown are seen in over 10 treatment rooms, three consultation suites and recovery lounges that mirror the circadian rhythm. Entrepreneur-founder Mira Kapoor wants to reiterate the role of sleep in every corner of her Ayurveda-first centre, launched in May.

It’s an excellent business opportunity, since six in 10 Mumbaikars in the 30-55 age range are sleep deprived, according to an online survey published in May by Wockhardt Hospital Mumbai Central.

Dhun offers a seven-day sleep programme, priced at ₹1.75 lakh, aimed at restoring the balance of the circadian rhythm, our natural biological clock, and enhancing sleep quality.

Among the treatments offered are similar to other sleep retreats: Abhyanga massage (a way to detox and rebalance energy flow), singing bowl therapy (a kind of sound healing meditation), Shirodhara (the process of dropping warm oil gently across the forehead), Yoga Nidra (a guided meditation technique that induces a state of consciousness between waking and sleeping) and deep breathing exercises. There’s also a customised dietary plan, supplemented by a “curated" sleep tea made using natural herbs like fennel and chamomile.

Within the first two weeks of the launch, at least 80 people had made inquiries, with most of them complaining about disturbed sleep, claims Dr Sujit Kumar Gupta, an Ayurveda doctor and the wellness director at Dhun.

“It’s not just work pressure; people are also struggling with existential dread and general anxiety given what’s happening in the world (wars, natural calamities, catastrophic accidents), and it’s glaring at us all the time because of our phones," says Dr Gupta. “We are not as physically tired as we are mentally. Now, the question arises, why are we not sleeping well even with that kind of stress on the body? Unless the body is relaxed, you cannot sleep. People complain they can’t relax because of traffic on the road, construction work…. What about the noise we are inviting on our own."

He’s referring to the gadgets that people carry to their beds. Pick any latest survey or study on sleep and the use of mobile phones will be among the top reasons for poor quality of sleep. It’s also a vicious cycle. Not able to sleep, you pick up the phone. A little scroll through Instagram won’t do any harm, you think. Or maybe play a few rounds of Candy Crush. An hour later, you’re still on the phone. Only now, you are wired and less likely to sleep.

The other trend experts are noticing is of people self-diagnosing their inability to fall asleep. Instead of focusing on the cause, “people are popping pills, magnesium, melatonin, tracking their sleep with wearables after reading stuff on the internet," says Delhi-based sleep coach Chhavi Sahal.

View Full Image Experts say sleep comes easy when the mind is quiet

Chennai-based interior designer Priyanka P., too, turned to pills and gadgets when she couldn’t sleep properly for close to six months, while planning for her wedding in January next year. Despite hiring a wedding planner, Priyanka, 27, who didn’t want to share her full name, wanted to ensure that everything was in line with her vision. It resulted in all-nighters researching things like which colour would suit her better on the wedding day, and the type of cutlery on the day of the reception.

Soon enough, falling asleep became a challenge. Her average mobile use increased to 10 hours a day. Her health suffered, with recurring headaches, increased anxiety and palpitations.

Priyanka started doing what Nagdev did: investing in mattresses and sleep trackers. She even bought a ₹80,000 smart ring to track her heart rate and sleep activity. When nothing helped, she went for a 15-day sleep retreat in Kerala that came at a cost of ₹4 lakh.

“My sleep is better now," says Priyanka. It’s been over a month since she’s returned from the retreat, where she learnt ways to manage stress and reduce mobile use. But there are days “when I am back on the phone in the middle of the night, searching for something online, or watching Netflix". She’s also back on sleep trackers for “sleepmaxxing purposes".

There is a term to describe this problem: orthosomnia, or seeking treatment for self-diagnosed sleep issues resulting from the use of aids.

LOOKING FOR ANSWERS ONLINE

About 70% of Dr Bhatia’s patients are in the 30-50 age bracket, 10-15% in between the ages of 20-30, and the rest above 70. Over the past year, she’s seen a worrying trend: an increase in the number of individuals approaching her with statements like “my deep sleep is not adequate", “my active sleeping hours are fine but I don’t feel rested the next day". “You can’t force sleep, or maximise it based on what you read on the internet or your phone or wrist," she says. “It’s a passive process."

Naresh Perumbuduri, a senior Ayurvedic physician at Ananda in the Himalayas in Uttarakhand’s Palace Estate, is trying to teach the importance of understanding the reason behind sleeplessness to clients coming in from Dubai, the US, Europe, the UK as well as India.

The Ananda sleep programme, which is available from seven to 21 days (each day costs upwards of ₹1 lakh, including stay and food), depending on the person’s progress, is divided into three phases.

View Full Image The sleep programme at Ananda in the Himalayas focuses on restoring metabolism, improving physical health and energy healing

The first phase is dedicated to restoring metabolism through Ayurvedic infusions and Brimhana (nourishing, strengthening) diet. It includes Ayurvedic treatments and Tibetan therapies—all promoting rest. The second phase reintroduces the mind to ideas of “spacious existence" with the help of trataka (a yogic practice involving focused staring at a single point), acupuncture, tranquilising hydrobaths and Yoga Nidra, and the third phase focuses on spiritual psychology and energy healing to understand the delay in sleep.

“Over 50% of the people who come to us have insomnia and sleep apnea," says Perumbuduri. “The other thing we have noticed is that there’s an underlying health issue in many cases, like PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome), depression. That’s why we encourage people to not rely on external aids for sleep unless recommended by a doctor because then the problem might be completely different."

Ananda started the Sleep Enhancement Programme after covid. In the beginning, enrolment was comparatively lower. Now it has at least 10 people a month, which shows “sleep is no longer an afterthought, and it’s a trend that’s happening globally," says Perumbuduri.

Chamindra Goonewardene, vice-president of sales and marketing at Resplendent Ceylon, which manages Kayaam House, a luxury resort in Tangalle on Sri Lanka’s south coast, agrees. While the resort doesn’t offer a specific sleep-focused programme, its design and services revolve around promoting calmness, and sleep. For instance, each room has natural light (sunlight is known to play a crucial role in regulating sleep patterns), the entire property has Wi-Fi-free zones, and availability of Ayurvedic treatments. The majority of Kayaam’s clients are from the US, the UK, Germany and Switzerland.

“More people are approaching us with the idea of ‘wellness’ during holidays," says Goonewardene. “Earlier holidays were about being out and about, but now there’s a desire to have more quiet holidays, with words like (a desire for) ‘good sleep’ becoming more common when they approach us."

IT’S IN THE AIR

It’s ironic that while the world is becoming increasingly interested in a good night’s sleep, they are struggling to achieve it.

Sleep coach Sahal offers an explanation: “The world went through a lot of change (during covid), which led to sleeplessness. People were stuck inside, introspecting. Among the things they were thinking about were their sleep quality and the amount of required sleep. That same thing is happening now, with the world changing so rapidly… the anxiety levels have increased across the board."

When Sahal started her practice about three years ago, she used to see two to three clients a month. The number of people who reach out to her now has increased six times—mostly people from the startup world, in the 30-45 age group.

She charges ₹2,500 per session to help people realign their circadian rhythm through verbal coaching and dietary changes depending on the individual’s lifestyle and vital stats. For instance, cutting down on meal consumption certain hours before bedtime, or including/excluding specific grains from the diet depending on the person’s digestion levels.

But surely people who are physically healthy are likely to sleep better? Not really, says Sahal. “It doesn’t matter if you are physically healthy. It is how the mind is handling change, it’s your ability to quieten your mind," she reiterates.

Ashwani Khurana, founder of the 270-acre eco-resort Karma Lakelands in Gurugram, uses two words to describe why people are not sleeping well: “compulsive living". “We have moved away from conscious living," says Khurana. The eco-resort promotes the good-old idea that “when you slow down, sleep comes easy."

“That whole idea of self-reflection, which we used to do during free time is long gone," Khurana says. “We are not able to sit with ourselves even for five minutes. Of course, everyone wants to be healthy, especially post covid. That’s why the wellness industry is growing. The biggest irony is we are trying to do mindful practices without being mindful about life."

And that’s the reason buying a sleep aid or signing up for a sleep retreat is not enough, says Dr Bhatia. “Such escapes might be helpful in the short run, but they can’t remove phones and existential dread from the bed," she says. “Poor sleep begets poor sleep. It has to be a lifelong habit of blocking distractions at night, being physically active during the day, eating better. Otherwise you will be stuck in a never-ending spiral."

Nagdev is aware his forthcoming sleep retreat is most probably a temporary fix. “I know it’s a lot of money but I could really use some guidance on zeroing in on what’s bothering me," he says. The “funny thing" is, he adds, “I seem to have all the answers, yet I am struggling. I wake up in the middle of the night checking my sleep score. I don’t know when sleep became a competition with myself. "

