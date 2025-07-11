How Indian wellness retreats are offering sleep therapy to fight insomnia

“For years, the corporate culture had normalised surviving on less sleep. People took pride in sleeping less than four hours; it was a sign of being a superhero. Even when we used to go to a wellness centre or the gym 10-15 years ago, we were asked about our diet and fitness levels, not our sleep quality," says Dr Sibasish Dey, an expert in anaesthesiology, critical care and sleep medicine. Dey is the head of medical affairs at Resmed India and South Asia. In the past two-three years, “sleep has gained attention, because wellness became a top priority for people after covid," he explains, offering the growing presence of sleep pods in offices as an example. “It’s not that we were sleeping more 10 years ago; it’s that we didn’t care as much earlier. Now, we do."