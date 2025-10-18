Travel: Drinking your way through Slovakia
From cola and wine to partially fermented beverages, the locally made drinks in Slovakia are varied and delicious
At the dinner table at Vinium Galeria Bozen in the town of Pezinok, Slovakia, where a charming and well-spoken Eddy serves us with generosity, a distinguished gentleman walks up to our table. Dressed in a smart chequered shirt, his silver hair neatly parted, he enquires if we are from India. The gentleman had recently been to Delhi-Jaipur-Agra, so his curiosity seemed natural.
He delights at our answer, immediately orders for us a burčiak, a partially fermented drink that’s somewhere between grape juice and wine. Its equivalent would be the urrak in Goa, the first distil of feni.
The burčiak, available only in autumn in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, tastes like lemon liqueur, with a tangy, refreshing flavour that’s easy to drink being low on alcohol content.
But more than the burčiak, it’s the easy hospitality, the friendliness of residents that impresses in this fairly nondescript town about 20 kilometres south of the Slovakian capital of Bratislava.
It’s a recurring theme through the four days we spend driving around Slovakia, the friendliness, the easy but not overbearing warmth. That, combined with the country’s good-looking people and better-looking landscapes, its underrated wine, overrated pilsner and unheralded plum brandy, the 130 kmph highways and ski-slopes that turn into breathless treks in summer months, makes for a memorable trip to central Europe.