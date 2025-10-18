Travel: Drinking your way through Slovakia

At the Limbavin winery, named after the Limbach region of Modra, about 20km north of Bratislava, stacks of bottles are being labelled personally by Ladislav Pucek. He is the chief wine maker of Limbavin, “among the best three in the country," according to his friend Milan, who works for the government but happens to be visiting. Milan graciously translates from Slovakian to English on behalf of Pucek, who founded the label with his brother Jaroslav some years ago. Pucek gives us a quick round of tasting, because he has to finish labelling and rush to another appointment, before packing up a few bottles for us.