Travel: Get charmed by Bled’s picturesque calm

Leisure travellers are usually in two kinds of mood when planning a trip to Europe—one is sticking to tried and tested classics and the other is the compulsive desire to go off the beaten path, wind down the road less travelled. Well, we are on the verge of striding into 2025 in a world under the influence of reels and videos on TikTok and Instagram, so the “road less travelled", in a true sense of the phrase, doesn’t really exist anymore.

However, there are still a few places where travellers from India don’t usually go. One such place is Bled, a picturesque village around a stunning lake in Slovenia where everything is picture-postcard-pretty.

Geographically, it is not that far from places that do feature on well-worn Indian travel itineraries. Bled is a convenient train ride, and an even quicker drive from places like Venice in Italy, Vienna and Salzburg in Austria, Munich in Germany and Zagreb, the capital of Croatia. It also shares a border with Hungary, a country where a lot of Indian voyagers have been landing in recent times.

I wanted to go to Bled for the cheap thrill of visiting the only country in the world that has “love" in its name. Slovenia means “Land of the Slavic people", and I had seen some stunning pictures of the place on a friend’s social media feed. I went to Slovenia for the first time in early October 2022 after I had wrecked myself for a week around Munich during the Oktoberfest. Since then, I have returned there every October, including this year.

On my first visit, I had booked two nights in Bled. I got there on a sunny autumn day and after checking into my dorm at Bled Hostel, I put on my trainers and went for a run around Lake Bled—the city’s most popular attraction. While checking in, the person at the reception, which is in a dive bar called Pub Bled right under the hostel, had said it takes about two hours to walk the 6km ring around the lake and I wanted to see if this was true.

An easy run took me around the lake in about 32 minutes but I realised why people usually take 2 hours to cover the same distance. First, on sunny days the lake is crowded with day visitors who come from Zagreb, Salzburg and Ljubljana; two, every few steps you see the lake and the tiny island with the church in the middle of it from a different and even more beautiful angle. Add to that water breaks at the spouts with a board announcing “Bled has drinking water everywhere" installed around the lake, plus a little rest on the beach to take in the beauty, and scroll through your photo gallery to make sure your shots are good enough. Before you know it, you would have achieved your slowest and most enjoyable 6km walk ever.

The second day was similarly relaxed but it didn’t feel like the day had been wasted. I felt content, peaceful and happy just to be there...the two days quickly extended to a whole week there. The magic of Bled (once the high season ends) is that it has plenty to do, but if you don’t do anything you still don’t feel any FOMO. Just a quick dip in the lake, a short stroll along the lake or up to the castle, or just admiring the beauty of the place shrouded in grey clouds leaves you happy and satisfied.

Take a hike, and a dip

Bled has been hosting tourists, including for wellness reasons (a dip in the cold waters of the lake was believed to be therapeutic), since the 1850s. So there are plenty of hotels, bars and restaurants serving a wide range of cuisines—from American burgers and Italian pizzas to Thai and Chinese and, of course, traditional Slovenian dishes. Bled is very affordable: you can find a full pint of draught beer for as little as €3 and the town’s best pizzeria Pizza Rustica’s offerings start at €13.

Evenings in Bled are a happy time as locals mingle with tourists in bars, drinking pints of the local beer such as Lasko and Union while exchanging stories and experiences.

The one thing everyone must do on a sunny day in Bled is to take a plunge in the lake. At 13-16 degrees Celsius, the water is bracingly cold but refreshing and, in my experience, a dip here is the best cure for a hangover.

Bled is surrounded by mountains of the Karawanks Range, so there is a hiking trail in almost every direction. Most hikes are easy, and people of all fitness levels can easily do them. My favourite is to Mala Ojstrica viewpoint (where most photos of Bled that flood the internet are clicked). A hike up Straža is great for sunsets. On good days, you can catch a blood orange sunset that bathes the lake and castle in a magical glow. The view of Bled from here is completely different, as the tiny island with the iconic church is not visible and what you see is the lake, castle up top, a church below it and the village homes in between the trees in glorious autumn shades.

One of the most rewarding hikes is to the Vintgar Gorge in the Radovna river valley on the edge of the village. Here you get to walk a couple of kilometres in the heart of a gorge with a swift river flowing parallel to the well-maintained boardwalk trail.

Day trips to take

While Ljubljana has the best bus network, Bled is the ideal base to explore the rest of the country if you have your own vehicle. Even renting a cycle can do the trick. In fact, cycling is huge in Slovenia and most motorists are respectful towards pedal-pushers, especially since the country has produced some of the best cyclists in the world, including the reigning Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar.

The most rewarding trips from Bled are to Kranjska Gora, another place of immense natural beauty, the caves in the beach town of Postojna, the stunning SočaValley and Lake Bohinj, which is 40 minutes away by bus.

Most day tours usually combine a trip to Bled with Bohinj. Lake Bohinj is twice as big as Lake Bled but the town has a much smaller population, fewer houses and a lot more nature. There are two big waterfalls of which Slap Savica is the easier to access. To get to Slap Mostnica, you have to hike through the gorgeous and wild Mostnica Gorge. A much easier, still picturesque, walk is through the Stara Fužina village.

The Bled I enjoy and know is that of the off-season, which starts on 1 October—a time I find extremely peaceful and charming. However, in the high season from end-April to end-September, Bled is a totally different place. It’s like Disneyland on steroids with groups of young people drinking and partying by the lake all day. The water park teems with hundreds of tourists and the trail around the lake is chock-a-block with people, restaurants with long lines and bars with patrons overflowing into the streets.

This year I got a little taste of that on an unusually warm and sunny weekend in late-October. There were so many people that it was impossible to walk without having to check your stride and swerving to avoid compulsive photographers. The beach was packed and the designated swimming platform, where my friends and I have enjoyed several swims and picnic lunches, was full of people eating pizza.

While summer guarantees plenty of sun and good weather, October onwards the weather starts getting colder and more unpredictable. Depending on your vibe, you could party here in the summer or relax and rejuvenate in autumn. Though Bled of summer is completely different from Bled in the off-season, one thing remains constant: Bled is pretty. Always.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.