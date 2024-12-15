Travel: Get charmed by Bled’s picturesque calm

An easy run took me around the lake in about 32 minutes but I realised why people usually take 2 hours to cover the same distance. First, on sunny days the lake is crowded with day visitors who come from Zagreb, Salzburg and Ljubljana; two, every few steps you see the lake and the tiny island with the church in the middle of it from a different and even more beautiful angle. Add to that water breaks at the spouts with a board announcing “Bled has drinking water everywhere" installed around the lake, plus a little rest on the beach to take in the beauty, and scroll through your photo gallery to make sure your shots are good enough. Before you know it, you would have achieved your slowest and most enjoyable 6km walk ever.