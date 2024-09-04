Allow your mind to stray

In the last few years, with a shift towards remote working and our increased dependence on technology, I have been hearing more clients talk about struggling with brain fog and a constant feeling of exhaustion. As a therapist who largely works online since the pandemic, there was a time when I struggled with this too. What helped me overcome it is what can be described as the science of soft fascination. The idea of soft fascination and being in nature go hand in hand.

Soft fascination has to do with activities and experiences that allow us to be in a space without an attention overload. There is ease, and these moments don’t demand our complete attentional capacity. These are moments where there is a lightness in the mind, attention can drift, and as a result, there is scope for the mind to wander. This experience allows for introspection and provides a window for problem solving.

Think about the act of looking at the clouds, listening to the waves, staring at the sea or just being in the presence of mountains and greenery—all these offer us a chance to experience soft fascination. That’s why some of us tend to take refuge in nature when we get overwhelmed or feel attentional fatigue.

Rachel and Stephen Kaplan, both psychology researchers at the University of Michigan, US, proposed the “attention restoration theory” in the 1980s, introducing the concept of soft fascination as part of the larger framework. The researchers studied the impact of nature on people and their well-being. They found that being in nature serves a restorative purpose where our capacity for attention is renewed. This allows us to deal with mental fatigue, which may have emerged from being involved in tasks that require a high degree of alertness, attentional capacity and in turn focus.

I like this explanation by science writer Annie Murphy Paul, author of the 2021 book The Extended Mind: The Power of Thinking Outside the Brain: “Scientists theorize that the ‘soft fascination’ evoked by natural scenes engages what is known as the brain’s ‘default mode network’. When this network is activated, we enter a loose associative state in which we are not focused on any particular task but are receptive to unexpected connections and insights.” This state allows for novel ideas to form and feels deeply calming , in turn creating a safe space where one feels centered.

Sometimes when I fall into a pattern of ruminative thinking, the act of looking out of my window and watching trees and birds feels like a shot of energy and allows my mind to experience awe and expansiveness. This also helps me create a sense of distance from big all-consuming feelings. At other times, going to the market or taking a leisurely stroll in a relatively quiet lane is rejuvenating and allows for a certain clearing of the head and makes me feel like the brain fog has lifted.

Psychologist Lisa Damour, in her work, has also observed that activities that feel routine but do not demand a lot of our attentional resources can be perceived as soft fascination. She cites folding clothes and going for a long shower as examples. For me, listening to music also serves as a soft fascination activity. The trick is to avoid multi-tasking and simply enjoy gentle activity without distractions such as phones or podcasts, and allow your mind to truly wander and relax. In a culture obsessed with productivity, give yourself permission to pause and embrace soft fascination. It’s time to slow down and mindfully build moments of soft fascination into your daily life.