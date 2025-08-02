Has the world entered the era of ‘slowbalisation’?

The question posed by Marcos Troyjo, former president of the New Development Bank (NDB), in 2021 is still as relevant as it was four years ago—‘With so much disconnect around the world, the question today is: will deglobalisation linger or are we walking into something else?’ To this, we may add our own queries: What will be the defining characteristic of this different phase we are entering? Is globalization metamorphosing yet again?