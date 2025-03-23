Governments, there’s nothing IRL on social media
SummaryTax and immigration authorities want to look at our social media because they think the truth lies out there. But our online personas are increasingly at odds with our real life personalities
They are coming for our Facebook. And Instagram. And any other social media platform we might be on.
In India, the new Income-Tax Bill 2025 proposes to empower the authorities to access social media accounts and personal emails if they suspect any income-tax evasion. Once they could break down doors and break into lockboxes. Now the law is handing them the key to a citizen’s “virtual digital space".
Meanwhile in the US, the Trump administration says it needs to check the social media accounts of people applying for a green card or asylum or US citizenship. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) says social media surveillance is required to rigorously vet and screen those applying for immigration benefits.