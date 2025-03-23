Governments, there’s nothing IRL on social media

Also Read When contemporary art rubs shoulders with ancient artefacts

All social media is a stage, and all the men and women are merely players. A writer friend posts not just reviews of their books but random reader comments from bookseller websites as if sharing excerpts from a New York Times review. Some use social media as a way to turn their offspring into savants. Every day comes with a new pithy bon mot from the wunderkind. Some of the wordplay sounds suspiciously sophisticated for a seven-year-old, but we all play along, liking the posts, posting smiling faces in the comments. No one wants to annoy someone with thousands of followers. Some want to be more woke than thou, others only want to review every trip to the Amex Gold Card hospitality lounge at the airport. Business-class selfies are mandatory. The most annoying might be the love bunnies, the ones who document their love affairs in nauseating detail. One friend would routinely copy-paste from previous posts about previous loves. He had deleted them at the end of each affair but we, the haters, remembered their “look-at-me" smugness.