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Why does India’s social media outrage often miss bigger issues?

Pooja Singh
2 min read27 Aug 2026, 03:18 PM IST
A school bus remains stuck on a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Gurugram, on 24 August
A school bus remains stuck on a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Gurugram, on 24 August (PTI)
Summary

Social media has given each of us a voice but are we now drunk on the power of our own voices?

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Earlier this week, a jewellery brand withdrew a Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring an actor because some social media users criticised her clothing (an ivory lehnga paired with a bralette and cape) and the visuals of her tying a rakhi for a pet dog, alongside her brother.

Earlier this week, a jewellery brand withdrew a Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring an actor because some social media users criticised her clothing (an ivory lehnga paired with a bralette and cape) and the visuals of her tying a rakhi for a pet dog, alongside her brother.

While the actor stood by the ad, arguing that “women’s cultural respect is still too often judged by what they wear”, the brand removed the ad and apologised.

While the actor stood by the ad, arguing that “women’s cultural respect is still too often judged by what they wear”, the brand removed the ad and apologised.

The reactions weren’t cultural concern, but control dressed up as culture. And it also points to a pattern in what we choose to get angry about, and for how long.

There is no shortage of things worth being angry about. Every monsoon, some of the country’s most expensive neighbourhoods, including parts of Gurugram, turn into lakes as roads and homes flood. In winter, toxic air hangs over the national capital with serious consequences for public health. Even eating out feels like a gamble, with reports of expired products and insect-infested ingredients found in some of the country’s biggest five-star hotels, clubs and restaurants. Forests are mowed down for infrastructure and power projects, putting livelihoods, wildlife and fragile ecosystems at risk. The poorest and most marginalised are displaced for mines, road projects and data centres that benefit those already rich beyond the average person’s wildest dreams. Rising food prices, including essentials such as sugar, affect household budgets.

Yale University’s Environmental Performance Index has this week ranked India among the world’s worst performers on environmental health, air quality and biodiversity.

FAST VS SLOW

These are not culture-war talking points. They have a direct bearing on how we live, work, eat and raise our families. Yet they rarely command the sustained fury that a celebrity outfit, a brand’s advertisement or a designer copying another brand can generate online. It’s because social media rewards outrage that is fast, personal and easy to resolve: a brand can pull an ad within a day. Flooding, pollution and food safety are slow and structural. Even something like education reform will take decades to show results, resistant to the kind of instant gratification outrage now runs on.

The Cockroach Janta Party’s Jantar Mantar protests began online, but didn’t stop there

THE OTHER SIDE

Social media does have its place in our lives, more so now when reading the news can sometimes feel like drowning. Sharing our thoughts online gives us the reassurance that we have a voice and that somewhere, someone will hear.

Outrage isn’t inherently wasteful. It can be genuinely productive when it’s specific and sustained. #BlackLivesMatter turned scattered fury into a sustained global reckoning, and more recently, the Cockroach Janta Party’s Jantar Mantar protest campaigns translated structural grievances into something that felt, in the moment, like a genuine win, bypassing gatekeepers who might otherwise have let those issues fade.

So yes, outrage is essential, and each of our voice has power, but in our quest for instant justice and our eagerness to exercise this power, are we forgetting what that power is actually meant to achieve?

Also Read | Why doesn't Indian fashion talk politics?
Also Read | Is the era of the perfect Instagram photo over?
Also Read | How streets dogs in Delhi help build communities
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Meet the Author

Pooja Singh

Pooja Singh is the National Features Editor and Style Editor at Mint, where she writes on fashion, cRead more

ulture, and lifestyle with a sharp, critical lens. With over 15 years of experience in journalism, she has built a career spanning reporting, editing, and writing long-form features, often exploring the intersections of style, gender, and the internet, as well as the shifting dynamics of aspiration and identity in modern India. At Mint, she also hosted Millennial Mind, one of the publication’s most popular podcasts, extending her work into audio storytelling and audience engagement.<br><br>Her work is particularly focused on how trends shape culture, influence behaviour, and redefine the language of self-expression in an increasingly digital world.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint, Pooja led American magazine Entrepreneur’s Asia-Pacific coverage, commissioning and editing stories on business, entrepreneurship, startup economy and innovation. She has also worked as a senior copy editor at Down To Earth, and began her career with Asian News International–Reuters, where she developed a strong foundation in news editing and reporting.<br><br>A Chevening Fellow, she holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University, New York, and a B.A. in publishing from Delhi University. She lives in Delhi with her family.

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Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeIdeasWhy does India’s social media outrage often miss bigger issues?

Why does India’s social media outrage often miss bigger issues?

Pooja Singh
2 min read27 Aug 2026, 03:18 PM IST
A school bus remains stuck on a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Gurugram, on 24 August
A school bus remains stuck on a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Gurugram, on 24 August (PTI)
Summary

Social media has given each of us a voice but are we now drunk on the power of our own voices?

Gift this article

Earlier this week, a jewellery brand withdrew a Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring an actor because some social media users criticised her clothing (an ivory lehnga paired with a bralette and cape) and the visuals of her tying a rakhi for a pet dog, alongside her brother.

Earlier this week, a jewellery brand withdrew a Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring an actor because some social media users criticised her clothing (an ivory lehnga paired with a bralette and cape) and the visuals of her tying a rakhi for a pet dog, alongside her brother.

While the actor stood by the ad, arguing that “women’s cultural respect is still too often judged by what they wear”, the brand removed the ad and apologised.

While the actor stood by the ad, arguing that “women’s cultural respect is still too often judged by what they wear”, the brand removed the ad and apologised.

The reactions weren’t cultural concern, but control dressed up as culture. And it also points to a pattern in what we choose to get angry about, and for how long.

There is no shortage of things worth being angry about. Every monsoon, some of the country’s most expensive neighbourhoods, including parts of Gurugram, turn into lakes as roads and homes flood. In winter, toxic air hangs over the national capital with serious consequences for public health. Even eating out feels like a gamble, with reports of expired products and insect-infested ingredients found in some of the country’s biggest five-star hotels, clubs and restaurants. Forests are mowed down for infrastructure and power projects, putting livelihoods, wildlife and fragile ecosystems at risk. The poorest and most marginalised are displaced for mines, road projects and data centres that benefit those already rich beyond the average person’s wildest dreams. Rising food prices, including essentials such as sugar, affect household budgets.

Yale University’s Environmental Performance Index has this week ranked India among the world’s worst performers on environmental health, air quality and biodiversity.

FAST VS SLOW

These are not culture-war talking points. They have a direct bearing on how we live, work, eat and raise our families. Yet they rarely command the sustained fury that a celebrity outfit, a brand’s advertisement or a designer copying another brand can generate online. It’s because social media rewards outrage that is fast, personal and easy to resolve: a brand can pull an ad within a day. Flooding, pollution and food safety are slow and structural. Even something like education reform will take decades to show results, resistant to the kind of instant gratification outrage now runs on.

The Cockroach Janta Party’s Jantar Mantar protests began online, but didn’t stop there

THE OTHER SIDE

Social media does have its place in our lives, more so now when reading the news can sometimes feel like drowning. Sharing our thoughts online gives us the reassurance that we have a voice and that somewhere, someone will hear.

Outrage isn’t inherently wasteful. It can be genuinely productive when it’s specific and sustained. #BlackLivesMatter turned scattered fury into a sustained global reckoning, and more recently, the Cockroach Janta Party’s Jantar Mantar protest campaigns translated structural grievances into something that felt, in the moment, like a genuine win, bypassing gatekeepers who might otherwise have let those issues fade.

So yes, outrage is essential, and each of our voice has power, but in our quest for instant justice and our eagerness to exercise this power, are we forgetting what that power is actually meant to achieve?

Also Read | Why doesn't Indian fashion talk politics?
Also Read | Is the era of the perfect Instagram photo over?
Also Read | How streets dogs in Delhi help build communities
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Pooja Singh

Pooja Singh is the National Features Editor and Style Editor at Mint, where she writes on fashion, cRead more

ulture, and lifestyle with a sharp, critical lens. With over 15 years of experience in journalism, she has built a career spanning reporting, editing, and writing long-form features, often exploring the intersections of style, gender, and the internet, as well as the shifting dynamics of aspiration and identity in modern India. At Mint, she also hosted Millennial Mind, one of the publication’s most popular podcasts, extending her work into audio storytelling and audience engagement.<br><br>Her work is particularly focused on how trends shape culture, influence behaviour, and redefine the language of self-expression in an increasingly digital world.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint, Pooja led American magazine Entrepreneur’s Asia-Pacific coverage, commissioning and editing stories on business, entrepreneurship, startup economy and innovation. She has also worked as a senior copy editor at Down To Earth, and began her career with Asian News International–Reuters, where she developed a strong foundation in news editing and reporting.<br><br>A Chevening Fellow, she holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University, New York, and a B.A. in publishing from Delhi University. She lives in Delhi with her family.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeIdeasWhy does India’s social media outrage often miss bigger issues?
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