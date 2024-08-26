Is social media killing the idea of romance?
SummaryViral trends are influencing dating behaviours. Can one still nurture a meaningful relationship?
Ask your partner to peel oranges for you. Ask your partner what would happen if you were a snail. Ask them to randomly name a girl. These ridiculous questions are supposed to be a “test" of whether your partner is a keeper, according to social media trends.
It’s not just compatibility that viral trends claim to gauge. The internet is rife with people encouraging one another to decode specific strands of intimate partner behaviour, by labelling them beige flags (behaviour that is neither good nor bad but makes you think), red flags (problematic behaviour), or green flags (desirable behaviour). If you follow the right accounts on Instagram, you will also learn about your attachment style, your partner’s attachment style, whether your relationship is flourishing, and more.