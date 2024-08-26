Is social media killing the idea of romance?

Many of the people giving out advice are content creators who may not be qualified as therapists or psychologists but are merely creating videos and posts that will gain followers. A 2023 Ernst and Young report, titled State of influencer marketing in India, estimated that India’s influencer marketing sector will hit ₹3,375 crore by 2026. Over 86% of the creators surveyed were confident of seeing a rise in their income by over 10% in the next two years, irrespective of the accuracy and type of content they put out. But what is the impact of the rise of the creator economy and the proliferation of amateur observation masquerading as informed opinion on people’s romantic relationships in the real world?