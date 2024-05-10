The joy of solo slow travel
SummaryFor your next vacation, skip the idea of a whirlwind trip and embrace slow motion as the sustainable speed to explore India. Here are some pitstops to make if you want to experience the luxury of the slow life
In the age of shiny Instagram feeds, hopping from one exotic destination to another has become the norm. It’s rarely about savouring experiences but ticking off a checklist of sights and destinations.
In fact, social media-inspired travel itineraries offer nothing but temporary validation on platforms like Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. Yet, many continue to follow them for the fear of missing out. But then there are people who seek a different kind of holiday, where slowness is all they want and a state of mindfulness is what they seek.
India is full of destinations, away from the tourist circuit, which offer opportunities to embrace slow travel and unique ways to experience and embrace local culture and cuisine. Here’s a list of places to visit if you’re planning a trip by yourself or with a loved one.