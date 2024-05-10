The joy of solo slow travel

In the age of shiny Instagram feeds, hopping from one exotic destination to another has become the norm. It’s rarely about savouring experiences but ticking off a checklist of sights and destinations.

In fact, social media-inspired travel itineraries offer nothing but temporary validation on platforms like Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. Yet, many continue to follow them for the fear of missing out. But then there are people who seek a different kind of holiday, where slowness is all they want and a state of mindfulness is what they seek.

India is full of destinations, away from the tourist circuit, which offer opportunities to embrace slow travel and unique ways to experience and embrace local culture and cuisine. Here’s a list of places to visit if you’re planning a trip by yourself or with a loved one.

KAIĀ OCEANFRONT BOUTIQUE GOA

View Full Image Kaia Oceanfront shows the quiet side of Goa

Away from the noisy party circuit, Kaiā shows the quiet side of Goa. Situated along the pristine white sands of Ashwem beach (a nesting site for Olive Ridley turtles) and across from the small, white-washed Holy Cross Chapel, this 10-room boutique hotel, which also has a four-bedroom villa and a spa, encourages visitors to escape from the humdrum of everyday life. When you are not at the beach, you can indulge in sound healing meditation, handpan music and canvas painting. The builders have used bamboo, rattan and jute to create that perfect beachy vibes-meet-minimalism feel. You can also sign up for power yoga and cocktail-making workshops. The sea-facing rooftop restaurant offers delicious food (do try their Harmal Chilli Dipping Prawns, Mushroom Fry Masala with Malabar Parantha and Poee Shawarma) and cocktails (the Poder’s Punch that comes with chamomile tea-infused vodka is a must try).

CRAGANOR HISTORY CAFÉ AND RIVERSIDE CHÂTEAU KOCHI, KERALA

View Full Image Craganor is located on the banks of the Periyar

Located on the banks of the Periyar, each of the seven rooms in this boutique resort offers a scenic view of Kerala’s longest river. The resort, built in the Indo-Dutch architectural style, falls in the Muziris Heritage Project region (Muziris was once an active port), which lies between north Paravur in Ernakulam district and Kodungallur in Thrissur district. Old Jewish homes, museums dedicated to freedom fighters, beaches and ancient forts are all within walking distance. Another plus of Craganor is the fresh seafood you can enjoy while admiring the river.

DHYAANA FARMS VERUL, MAHARASHTRA

In case you are tired of the sea, head to Dhyaana Farms, an off-grid luxury farm stay close to the Unesco World Heritage site of Ajanta and Ellora caves. The property, which runs on solar energy, has only five cottages, all designed in a rustic way with generous use of wood and floor-to-ceiling glass windows. When it comes to food, most of the dishes are made using ingredients sourced from Dhyaana’s own farm. Once you are done exploring the nearby caves and the famous Bibi Ka Maqbara, commissioned in 1660 by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s son in memory of his mother, you can sign up for a short course in pottery and horse-riding at the farm. It also organises guided hiking tours and picnics.

THE SARAI AT TORIA KHAJURAHO, MADHYA PRADESH

View Full Image The Sarai at Torai is a treat for wildlife enthusiasts as well as history buffs.

Nestled along the western bank of the Ken river, The Sarai at Torai is a treat for wildlife enthusiasts as well as history buffs. The eight-room property is located near the Panna National Park and the Unesco World Heritage Site of Khajuraho. You can enjoy bird walks, jungle safari, catch the sunrise during a boat ride, walk from Rajgarh to Taparian village through lush farms and Ber plantations, and explore the several Hindu and Jain temples in the Khajuraho complex. The Sarai at Torai takes its food seriously—you can enjoy their breakfast by the river, lunch under the ficus tree, and candlelit dinner under a star-lit sky.

NORTH ESTATE, NAGGAR

Want to experience mountain living? You can spend a week at North, a three-room house located amid deodar trees near Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu town. Besides mountain views, the house offers a lesson in architecture, built using the traditional kath kuni style with wood and stone masonry as primary materials. If you are in the mood to enjoy some more region-specific architecture, head to the nearby Naggar Castle, built around 1460. The North house, some kilometres away from the hustle and bustle of a crowded tourist town, also hosts artist residencies twice a year. And if you just want to relax, stay at the property and enjoy homestyle meals in the company of Leo and Pakhi, the two dogs who are North’s cute but naughty residents.

GLENBURN TEA ESTATE, DARJEELING

View Full Image The Manjitar Suspension Footbridge in Sikkim

If Darjeeling is on your mind, check into the Glenburn Tea Estate to experience luxury in a colonial-style bungalow amid tea plantations and a view of the Kanchenjunga. The stay is hosted by Husna-Tara Prakash and her husband Anshuman, a fourth-generation tea planter. One of the highlights here is the tea tour that begins with an audio-visual presentation on Glenburn’s history, after which participants are taken to a tea factory for a primer on the process of tea making. It ends with a tea-tasting session. You can also indulge in hiking, day trips to places like the Manjitar Suspension Footbridge in Sikkim, fishing and picnics.

BAREFOOT BUNGALOW, BURANSKHANDA

This holiday home in the quaint hamlet of Burans Khanda, about 25km from Mussoorie, will remind you of the English cottages in Enid Blyton novels. Surrounded by the majestic Himalayas, the property has three bedrooms and a common living room with a fireplace to keep you warm at night (temperatures can drop to 5 to 6 degrees Celsius even in summer). The interiors are dominated by wood that gives the space a cozy feel, while the 14,000 sq.ft private garden is perfect enough in case you’re travelling with your pet. Do try chef Arjun’s special thali—it’s Uttarakhand on a plate.