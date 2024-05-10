The joy of solo slow travel

DHYAANA FARMS VERUL, MAHARASHTRA

In case you are tired of the sea, head to Dhyaana Farms, an off-grid luxury farm stay close to the Unesco World Heritage site of Ajanta and Ellora caves. The property, which runs on solar energy, has only five cottages, all designed in a rustic way with generous use of wood and floor-to-ceiling glass windows. When it comes to food, most of the dishes are made using ingredients sourced from Dhyaana’s own farm. Once you are done exploring the nearby caves and the famous Bibi Ka Maqbara, commissioned in 1660 by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s son in memory of his mother, you can sign up for a short course in pottery and horse-riding at the farm. It also organises guided hiking tours and picnics.