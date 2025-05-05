Facing a Somali pirate's gun on a hijacked ship
SummaryPralav Dhyani’s chilling memoir recounts his experience of being held captive by Somali pirates for 331 days
On 11 April 2010, Pralav Dhyani was a trainee deck officer on a cargo merchant vessel, looking forward to an exciting career at sea. But little did he anticipate the chaos that befell his life in a few hours. Later that day, armed pirates forcefully boarded the ship off the coast of Africa and took the crew hostage. For the following 331 days, the small group of men who had come from different countries to work on the ship were held captive in Somalia. As the negotiations for their release went on, the prisoners suffered mock executions, mental torture, terror and betrayal. It was the toughest initiation into a life at sea that Dhyani could have expected. In Hijacked, his recently published memoir, he tells the story. The excerpt below captures a vignette from Dhyani’s life in captivity.