Facing a Somali pirate's gun on a hijacked ship

I looked at the pirate holding the gun. This one always reeked of something other than just tobacco, which meant that we could always smell him before we saw him. The tops of his cigarette packs were always torn, presumably to make roaches. He was a six-foot-tall, skinny, bald, older man with a white goatee, always dressed in shorts or three-quarters, and usually with a bed sheet wrapped around him like a shawl. His teeth were yellow, and one of them was chipped. Even his eyes were yellow, as if he had jaundice. He had an elongated, V-shaped face with a pronounced jawline, because of which we had nicknamed him ‘Jafar’, after the villain in Disney’s Aladdin. He tried hard to be intimidating, though he didn’t need to, because he had the gun in his hands.